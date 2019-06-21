You Can Build Your Own Mini Greenhouse in 20 Minutes With This DIY Kit from Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

If the thought of building a greenhouse seems daunting, we get it: It can take a lot of research and tool-gathering before you even begin the process. And depending on the size of your backyard, you may not even want a large greenhouse, but something on the smaller side. Fortunately there are tons of mini, do-it-yourself greenhouse kits that already come with everything you need — and right now, Amazon’s best-selling kit is currently over 50 percent off.

The Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse ($26.87; amazon.com) is ideal for anyone looking to put their green thumb to work with limited space to do it. The greenhouse stands at just over five feet tall and is only a foot-and-a-half wide, making it the perfect addition to any small yard, deck, patio, or balcony. Some shoppers even use it indoors in front of large windows.

The kit comes with a clear polyethylene cover, roll-up zippered door, tubular steel frame, four 18-inch deep shelves, guy ropes, and metal stakes. The best part? You don’t need any extra tools to put it together — the frame and shelves have a simple push-to-fit assembly.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse, $26.87 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Over 700 shoppers have left the greenhouse kit a perfect five-star review, raving that it only takes a few minutes to assemble (most reviews mention anywhere between five to 20 minutes), and is great for beginner and expert gardeners alike.

“I don’t know why I didn’t get this sooner! It was easy to assemble, and took no time at all. I don’t have that much patio space so this works great as it doesn’t take up that much room. The cover works amazing for protecting my plants from the harsh weather. You’ll want to put some bricks on the bottom shelf to weigh it down as the whole thing is fairly light,” one shopper wrote. “Right now I have a jiffy planter on the top shelf, herbs in the colored containers (basil, parsley, and thyme), aloe plants on the third shelf, and peppers, chamomile, and echinacea in grey planters on the bottom. Easy access to the sun too and when zipped shut, it holds in heat and moisture really well. If this keeps up I might need to buy another one for more plants and herbs!”

Plus, customers say the greenhouse holds up well even through severe weather, like thunderstorms and gusty winds. “This little gem is just priceless! Here in Texas we have to haul in our succulents every time there’s going to be a freeze, and with this little gem I don’t have to haul anything. It creates a wonderful greenhouse effect when things are watered, it is easy to assemble, and long-lasting. In the winter it holds a lot of my potted plants, and we had 35 mile an hour winds today — it didn’t even budge. Tonight it’s going to be very cold so I bought a ceramic heater to place in it. It took me all of five minutes to assemble.”

We don’t know how long this deal will last — one shopper mentioned that they grabbed the greenhouse when it was on sale, and saw the price go up just a few days later. If you’re ready to bring your gardening skills to the next level this summer, now is definitely the time to shop this super popular greenhouse!