A Best-Selling Garden Hose That Can Expand to Three Times Its Size Is on Sale at Amazon
Anyone who's obsessed with gardening knows how important it is to have tools that function. Whether it's top-notch gardening gloves or a trusty set of weed pullers, you'll need tools that actually do the job.
That's why you should start by snagging the Gardguard 25-Foot Expandable Garden Hose, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The hose is designed with a high-density double-layer latex core and finished off with a polyester fabric cover that prevents any leaks. It can withstand super high water pressure and temperatures ranging from 41 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unlike traditional water hoses, this one can expand to three times its size when the water is on — from 8.3 feet to 25 feet long. It's big enough to water your entire garden, or it can be used to clean cars, floors, and even pets. You'll also be able to choose from 10 different water spray patterns, including jet, shower, soaker, cone, angle, vertical, center, flat, full, and mist, giving you plenty of options. Plus, the hose's handle is ergonomic, allowing it to feel comfortable in your hand.
Buy It! Gardguard 25-Foot Expandable Garden Hose, $22.09 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the best-selling garden hose a five-star rating, with many calling it a "really handy tool" and "magic sorcery." One user said, "We replaced all of our traditional green garden hoses with these Gardguard hoses," while another shared: "The best part is that it does not tangle."
A third shopper explained that this hose "surpassed my expectations by miles." They shared that they operate a small farm, and use the hose "a dozen times a day, every day." They enthused, "This hose is powerful and light as a feather," and added: "With a standard rubber hose, I was exhausted all the time, dragging it around the yard and pens. This hose is an absolute pleasure to use, and I mean that."
Head to Amazon to get the Gardguard 25-Foot Expandable Garden Hose while it's 39 percent off.
- This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
- 2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
- This Super Quiet Robot Vacuum Picks Up Dirt, Dust, and Pet Dander — and It's Only $140
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Canopy Chair a 'Sunburn Saver,' and It's 76% Off Right Now