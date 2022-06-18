A Best-Selling Garden Hose That Can Expand to Three Times Its Size Is on Sale at Amazon

Unlike traditional water hoses, this one can expand to three times its size when the water is on — from 8.3 feet to 25 feet long. It's big enough to water your entire garden, or it can be used to clean cars, floors, and even pets. You'll also be able to choose from 10 different water spray patterns, including jet, shower, soaker, cone, angle, vertical, center, flat, full, and mist, giving you plenty of options. Plus, the hose's handle is ergonomic, allowing it to feel comfortable in your hand.