Garcelle Beauvais Launches New Home Collection Inspired by Her Haitian Roots: 'Dream Come True'

Garcelle at Home will be available exclusively on HSN.com beginning July 13

Garcelle Beauvais is expanding her empire!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, is launching her very first indoor and outdoor home decor brand this month, fittingly titled Garcelle at Home. Made in partnership with HSN's Design Development and Global Sourcing (DDGS) team, the collection will be available exclusively on HSN.com beginning July 13.

"It's absolutely a dream come true," Beauvais tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I have been obsessed with home decor and interior design forever so the fact that I have my own line now is definitely a 'pinch me' moment."

"I'm excited," she adds, of the foray into a new business. "I'm so grateful for this moment and the team that I have around me. It's just been amazing to have the opportunity to build a brand like this. And it's an another extension of what I love to do: actor, talk show host, and now, interior designer. As a little girl in Haiti, I never could have dreamed this big!"

Garcelle at Home takes inspiration from Beauvais's Haitian heritage.

The modern, tropical, lifestyle collection is filled with a range of affordable pieces: from beaded placemats to vibrant bedding textiles to throws, pillows, doormats and other accessories. Prices range from $20- $130.

Each piece features bold designs in vibrant colors and patterns, all evoking the natural breeziness of sea and sand.

"When we designed it, we really pulled the line from my island roots and the beach," says Beauvais. "I love the textures and colors and prints and I really wanted it all to feel like an escape when you put it together. We were quarantined in our homes for so long [thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic], and I wanted it to feel like you were out in the world — even if you were just entertaining friends at home."

Though the collection as a whole creates the cohesive vibe, Beauvais notes the versatility of the line.

"My whole thing with this line is, you can enjoy your tropical oasis and make it what you want it to be," she says. "So obviously, I love the beaded palm print placemats — which I've also discovered, if you don't want on your table, look great if you frame them and hang them on the wall. But I also love the pillows, which offer a 2-for-1 because they have different designs on each side."

"And you can add to what you already have at home, or you can get the complete line," Beauvais continues. "It's really as much or as little as you like. We have this hand-crafted piece of wall art that I just love; it has this gorgeous texture and color. On its own, it's stunning, but you can put three of them together on the wall and it makes such a statement. It's a conversational piece, for sure. So there's room there for shoppers to get creative."

Beauvais says her mother was creative in the same way. The former Real host recalls how her mom used to create beautiful tablescapes out of whatever materials she could find around the house.

"My mom really made due with the elements we had," Beauvais remembers. "We couldn't afford a designer growing up, obviously, but she would take these beautiful palm leaves and use them to dress up the table when we had friends over for special occasions. And she's take flowers from the garden and sprinkle them around to make things more festive. That's really how I learned how the smallest change could really make a big difference to your home."

As viewers of RHOBH know, Beauvais has two homes — her five-bedroom dream home, nestled in the hills of Los Angeles, and a beach house that she's building.

"It's currently a construction zone," she says, of the latter. "The beach house is completely dismantled now. But we're in the process of putting it back together. and once it's ready, I'll have these new pieces — and hopefully, a new collection — ready to decorate with!"

"I don't think you're ever done decorating your home," she adds. "It's like women and shopping, you always want a new bag, a new shoe."

Shoppers interested in buying an item from Garcelle at Home can tune in to see Beauvais on HSN Wednesday, for the line's official launch party.