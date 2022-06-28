Gap Home Launched Another Exclusive Line at Walmart, This Time for Kids — and Top Picks Start at Just $20
When Gap launched its first-ever home collection exclusively at Walmart last summer, shoppers were pleasantly met with high-quality bedding, decor, tableware, and bath needs at affordable prices. With the classic Gap aesthetic of easy-to-match tones and clean-cut patterns, the versatile line has obvious appeal — and finally, you can complete your home's look with the new Gap Home Kids collection, which arrived at Walmart earlier this month.
Similar to the main Gap Home collection, the kids' line has everything from bedroom must-haves to hard-to-resist accents, with almost all items priced below $50. Area rugs (most of which are sold out already) selling for $79 are the only exception, but everything else, including queen-size comforter sets and floor-length curtain pairs, will cost you less.
Gap Home Kids uses soft and durable materials with easy-care instructions, like the best-selling "T-shirt soft" jersey sheet sets, and many of the products come in an array of colors to match existing decor themes, just like the adult collection. The brighter color palette and more whimsical designs — featuring patterns like ombre, tie-dye, dinos, and stars – differentiates this line from its predecessor, however, and the reversible comforters will give your little ones the ability to change things up and keep their rooms looking fresh.
While the Gap Home Kids area rugs are especially cute, they're also especially popular with all but one, in pink camo, being completely sold out right now. If you want to scoop up some of the popular throws, sheet sets, shower curtains, and more before they meet the same fate, you should scroll down to view our top picks from the new Gap Home section at Walmart ASAP. You can check out the full kids line, with prices starting at just $20, here, or view all of Gap Home's Walmart offerings here.
Gap Home Kids Bedding
- Rainbow Stripe Organic Cotton Blend Reversible Quilt Set, $44.98–$54.86
- Mini Stripe T-Shirt Soft Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Sheet Set, $32.98–$44.98
- Outer Space Organic Cotton Blend Sheet Set, $29.98–$39.98
- Dino Toss Organic Cotton Blend Sheet Set, $29.98–$39.98
- Ombre Tie-Dye Organic Cotton Blend Quilt Set, $44.98–$54.86
Gap Home Kids Bath
Gap Home Kids Decor
Gap Home Kids Curtains
- Washed Denim Organic Cotton Window Curtain Pair, $24.94
- Oversized Dot Organic Cotton Semi-Sheer Window Curtain Pair, $24.94
- Moon Organic Cotton Semi-Sheer Window Curtain Pair, $24.94
- Watercolor Stripe with Tassels Organic Cotton Semi-Sheer Window Curtain Pair, $24.94
- Tie-Dye Ombre Sheer Organic Cotton Semi-Sheer Window Curtain Pair, $24.94
