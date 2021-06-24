Gap Just Launched an Exclusive Home Line at Walmart, and You're Going to Want Everything
When we think of quintessential American fashion, the Gap brand almost immediately comes to mind. With nautical hues, simple and laid-back pieces, Gap has had a home in the closets of millions for years. But the brand recently announced some even more exciting news, and that's the launch of its first-ever home collection. Gap Home is available exclusively at Walmart, and you can shop the full collection as of today, June 24.
You'll find over 400 pieces to choose from, including items for your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and more. And yes, Gap's signature touch is still present across the collection. You'll see items featuring the label's classic navy and white hues, soft linens, stripes, tie-dye, and much more. And the good thing is that the majority of the items are available in different colors and prints to match your own personal aesthetic too.
Some standout pieces include a Black Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Washed Denim Indoor Floor Pouf, Blue Stripe Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, and an Ombre 3-Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set. You can also expect to scour through a variety of curtains, including options for your living room or bedroom and your shower. The bedding collection is quite extensive, featuring plenty of different comfort sets in a washed denim style, ombre organic cotton, blue stripe, and more. And of course, we can't forget the variety of throw pillows in dyed hues and waffle textures.
The collection is a great option for adding affordable yet luxe pieces as special touches throughout your home. You can shop more of the collection directly below and for the full collection head over to Walmart.com.
Gap Home Bedding
- Washed Denim Reversible Comforter Set, $54.98
- Blue Stripe Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, $64.98
- Ombre Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, $54.98
- Tie Dye Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, $64.98
- Solid Percale Sheet Set, $29.98
- Textured Stripe Percale Sheet Set, $29.98
- Soft Melange Jersey Sheet Set, $49.98
Gap Home Tableware
- Stackable Stoneware Mug Set, $16.88
- Black Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $42.97
- Assorted Fine Ceramic Bowls Set, $18.97
- Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set, $48.97
- Speckle and Raw Bottom Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $48.97
- Assorted Fine Ceramic Mug Set, $18.97
- Fine Ceramic Salad Plates Set, $18.97
Gap Home Decor
Gap Home Bath
- Stripe 3-Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set, $29.98
- Ombre 3-Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set, $29.98
- Stripe Reversible Cotton Bath Rug, $19.98
- Melange 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $39.98
- Stripe Shower Curtain, $19.88
- Stitch Effect Shower Curtain, $19.88
- Melange Ombre Non-Slip Bath Rug, $19.98
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Gap Just Launched an Exclusive Home Line at Walmart, and You're Going to Want Everything
- The 15 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day - and Some of Them Are Still on Sale
- The Shark Steam Mop That Sanitizes Dirty Floors in Minutes Is on Sale for $70
- Amazon Just Marked Down Even More Vacuum Cleaners After Prime Day - Including Shark and Bissell