Walmart's Gap Home Collection Is Filled with Cozy Winter Must-Haves That Are 20% Off This Week
Cyber Monday came and went, but Walmart is still celebrating the retail holiday with thousands of deals across its entire site. And if you need a well-deserved break from the Thanksgiving weekend, Walmart slashed prices on its Gap Home collection that's filled with cozy essentials to get you through the winter.
The Gap Home collection is exclusively found at Walmart and filled with classically modern furniture and decor that looks fresh all year round. Right now, you can shop cozy bedding, soft area rugs, airy window curtains, breathable cotton sheets, and more — all on sale for 20 percent off right now.
Shop Gap Home Collection Deals at Walmart:
- Gap Home T-Shirt Jersey Cotton Comforter Set, $34.98–$49.88 (orig. $44.98–$64.98)
- Gap Home Organic Cotton Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $31.88 (orig. $39.98)
- Gap Home Quilted Jersey Organic Cotton Sherpa Reverse Throw, $23.88 (orig. $29.98)
- Gap Home Organic Cotton Chambray Sheet Set, $27.88–$47.88 (orig. $34.98–$59.98)
- Gap Home Organic Cotton Shower Curtain, $18.98 (orig. $23.88)
- Gap Home Chevron Textured Indoor Area Rug, $79.88–$188 (orig. $99.98–$236)
- Gap Home Washed Denim Indoor Floor Pouf, $31.88 (orig. $40)
- Gap Home Organic Cotton Light Filtering Window Curtain, $19.88–$23.88 (org. $24.98–$29.98)
- Gap Home Reversible Cotton Bath Rug, $15.88 (orig. $19.98)
- Gap Home Stackable Stoneware Mug Set of Four, $13.48 (orig. $16.88)
Buy It! Gap Home T-Shirt Jersey Cotton Comforter Set, $34.98–$49.88 (orig. $44.98–$64.98); walmart.com
Whether you missed out on Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, or just want to upgrade your home with new bed sheets or curtains, the Gap Home collection has you covered with great deals and quality home essentials. You can shop this dreamy striped comforter set that's made from jersey cotton fabric — the kind that feels like your favorite soft T-shirt, for as little as $35.
Along with the comforter set, you can get other cozy bedding must-haves like this cotton chambray sheet set shoppers say is crisp, soft, and super comfortable — and prices start at $28. And if you get one bedding item, make sure it's this $24 reversible teddy and fleece throw blanket that'll keep you warm and cozy all winter.
Buy It! Gap Home Organic Cotton Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $31.88 (orig. $39.98); walmart.com
If your bathroom needs a refresh, grab this six-piece set of organic cotton towels for 20 percent off. The soft and absorbent set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths to complete your bathroom. Be sure to also check out this organic cotton shower curtain for just $19, too. It comes in five neutral colors and is machine-washable to prevent mold and mildew buildup. There's even a cotton bath mat on sale for $16 that'll perfectly match the towels and curtains, too.
Finally, there are so many decor items on sale from this collection, like a floor pouf for just $32 or sheer window curtains marked down starting at $20. Area rugs are notoriously expensive, but this textured chevron rug is on sale starting at $80. And top-off your cozy home purchase with this $13 mug set — it's the ideal accessory for a night in with your new throw and a good book.
Deals this good on Walmart's Gap Home collection don't happen often, and they won't last long, so be sure to take advantage of these discounted cozy winter home items while you can.
Buy It! Gap Home Quilted Jersey Organic Cotton Sherpa Reverse Throw, $23.88 (orig. $29.98); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Organic Cotton Chambray Sheet Set, $27.88–$47.88 (orig. $34.98–$59.98); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Organic Cotton Shower Curtain, $18.98 (orig. $23.88); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Chevron Textured Indoor Area Rug, $79.88–$188 (orig. $99.98–$236); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Washed Denim Indoor Floor Pouf, $31.88 (orig. $40); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Organic Cotton Light Filtering Window Curtain, $19.88–$23.88 (org. $24.98–$29.98); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Reversible Cotton Bath Rug, $15.88 (orig. $19.98); walmart.com
Buy It! Gap Home Stackable Stoneware Mug Set of Four, $13.48 (orig. $16.88); walmart.com
- Walmart's Gap Home Collection Is Filled with Cozy Winter Must-Haves That Are 20% Off This Week
- Macy's Friends and Family Sale Has Holiday Decor, Gifts, and Winter Fashion Picks for Less — Starting at $3
- TikTok Is Going Wild Over This $30 Gadget That Shreds Chicken in Seconds, and It's on Amazon
- So Many Ugg Slippers Are Under $70 on Amazon Right Now — Including a Celeb-Loved Pair