Even Reviewers Who Get Cold as 'Ice Blocks' Melt Near This Small Yet Powerful Space Heater

While most space heaters you'll find on Amazon might work better than they look design-wise, there's one that has scored top marks with shoppers in both style and function. Gaiatop's small space heater is so "small, discreet, powerful," and "aesthetically pleasing," that it has more than 2,400 five-star ratings at Amazon. Not only does it look adorable, but it heats up so well that even reviewers who describe themselves cold as "ice blocks" warm up easily with the heater nearby. The heater costs $41, but Amazon shoppers can get it for 10 percent off using a coupon right now.