Even Reviewers Who Get Cold as 'Ice Blocks' Melt Near This Small Yet Powerful Space Heater
Those who live in apartments or homes without central heating often find themselves warm in one zone of the room, and freezing in another. That's why additional space heaters that can heat specific corners of your space are so essential when temperatures drop below freezing, and Amazon shoppers have been investing in space heaters now as plenty go on sale in the retailer's early holiday sale.
While most space heaters you'll find on Amazon might work better than they look design-wise, there's one that has scored top marks with shoppers in both style and function. Gaiatop's small space heater is so "small, discreet, powerful," and "aesthetically pleasing," that it has more than 2,400 five-star ratings at Amazon. Not only does it look adorable, but it heats up so well that even reviewers who describe themselves cold as "ice blocks" warm up easily with the heater nearby. The heater costs $41, but Amazon shoppers can get it for 10 percent off using a coupon right now.
Buy It! Gaiatop Small Space Heater, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Gaiatop's ceramic space heater not only works super fast to heat the room to a comfortable temperature, its compact size also makes it perfect for placing discreetly in home offices or bathrooms. Just because it's tiny doesn't mean it's any less powerful, either, as reviewers love how warm it gets and how quietly it heats up. "Don't let the small size deceive you," wrote a shopper. "This little thing packs a big punch… it heats up space in a jiff. I tried it in a large room and in a tiny one, [it] warmed the entire larger room in around 20 minutes and the small one in ten."
Shoppers also love how the space heater has an auto-shutdown mode, so it turns itself off automatically if it ever gets tipped over accidentally. A reviewer who called it a ″perfect little heater″ added that they love its tall design. "If the sink gets wet I feel like it adds a level of safety that it's not sitting directly on the sink," said the same shopper. "It's small but packs a serious heating punch, and looks modern and cute which I didn't think I would want in a heater so that's a bonus."
Reviewers already say they want to buy more than one, so don't miss your chance to shop it now before winter is truly here. Take advantage of the exclusive coupon for Gaiatop's space heater at Amazon now and shop it here.
