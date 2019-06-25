Image zoom Gage Edward Instagram

Gage Edward is sending out some good vibes amid his custody battle over 2-year-old daughter Monroe with his ex Jeff Lewis.

The Flipping Out star shared a smiley selfie in which he and and his daughter are snuggling on the couch with one of her stuffed animals on Instagram. “All you need is love. ” Edward captioned the image.

Edward only recently joined the social media site. On May 17, he shared his first post, another photo of himself with Monroe captioned “Date night.”

His most recent Instagram post marks the first time Edward has publicly spoken out since Lewis, from whom he split in January, alleged that Edward “locked himself” in his guest room during a disagreement. Lewis claimed on his Sirius XM radio show Jeff Lewis Live! that the incident is what sparked Edward to hire a lawyer, ramping up their custody battle.

“He was coming in the home once or twice a day,” Lewis said on his show. “Until recently, when something happened last week where it made me very nervous and scared.”

Lewis claims Edward “locked himself” in the guest room of the home they formerly shared in Sherman Oaks and “said that he wasn’t going to come out until I left,” Lewis continued. “And that made me feel very unsafe in my own home.”

Edward had no comment on the situation to PEOPLE.

After the alleged incident, Lewis said he approached Edward and told him he shouldn’t be coming to the house for visitation with Monroe anymore, but claimed he wasn’t attempting to limit his access to their daughter.

“I will allow you complete access to Monroe, but I think you should just do visitation outside the house,” Lewis recalled saying to Edward.

Following that incident, Lewis claimed, he received a “nasty” letter from Edward’s attorney, asking for 50/50 custody of Monroe that would allow him to see her three-and-a-half days per week. Lewis first brought up the letter on June 13, during a segment on his radio show, saying “I received a very nasty, nasty letter with a slew of mischaracterizations, mistruths, accusations and demands.”

“Unfortunately, during breakups you see people for who they really are,” he continued. “The problem is, when you hurt each other this way, it’s very hard to get through it. Sometimes people do such terrible things and say such terrible things.” He also alleged that the “events of the last five months” laid out by Edward’s attorney were “drastically different than what happened.”

However, despite their disagreement, Lewis said the pair, who were together for 10 years before their January split, were able to be civil when co-parenting Monroe on Father’s Day, when Edward took their daughter out to dinner and she came back with an upset stomach.

“She had diarrhea in the car and she was crying and it hurt and he was holding her,” Lewis said on Tuesday. “She just didn’t want to let go of him. And I said ‘Just come in the house.’”

Lewis says that together, they changed Monroe’s diaper and Edward ordered Pedialyte and they were texting each other all night about the incident.



On Father’s Day, Edward shared another photo of himself smiling with Monroe and two of her stuffed animals. “Pure Joy. Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote alongside the image.

After the exes were able to come together for the sake of their daughter, Lewis said he thought they might be able to have an amicable meeting with their attorneys present to discuss custody and visitation. However, Lewis said, the meeting ended up taking three hours and, he claims, cost between $5,000 and $6,000 just to discussion one week’s worth of visitation rights.

“[Gage] came in hot and it was really ugly,” Lewis said on the radio.

Lewis also alleges that during the meeting, the attorneys had to separate him from Gage.

“He couldn’t keep it together,” Lewis says of Edward. “He was so angry and irrational that they had to move him to another conference room.”

The Bravo star also complained about the terms of the potential arrangement, claiming that Edward having Monroe three and a half days a week at his home wouldn’t be ideal for their daughter because he lives a half an hour away from her school.

“I’m so glad we chose a preschool that was close to my house so he could drive her half an hour,” Lewis said, sarcastically. “There’s gotta be some sort of a reasonable judge that says this is insanity. Why did we shop for all of these preschools that were so close to the house when you were going to live in a high rise in downtown Hollywood?”

He also alleged that Edward’s apartment might be unfit for Monroe because there is no fencing around the pool and “not a blade of grass.”

“I bought a f—g house in Sherman Oaks and built it for my kid,” he said. “Everything is for the kid.”

On Thursday’s radio show he doubled down on those accusations, saying that his attorney sent him photos of Edward’s apartment and it “looks like a prison.”

“It is so depressing and it looks like a hospital room, he said. “Talk about minimal effort.”



Lewis also previously questioned Edward’s reasoning behind hiring an attorney, insinuating that he might have a “financial motive,” and saying on his radio show that he has questioned if Edward was “struggling” while opening his new design business after leaving Jeff Lewis Design.

“I don’t want to make any sort of allegations or anything,” Lewis said. “But there’s a part of me that wonders, is this a financial motive? Like if you have her so many days a week you get x amount of child support.”

He continued, “If he would just sit down and talk to me, this could be much better. Not only could it be resolved, it could be better than what the courts will say.”

He also said he would be willing to be “generous” with a financial payment to Edward to help with parenting costs.

“If there’s some sort of fear [about] money, talk to me about it. We’ll remedy this together,” Lewis said. “But if he now gets a court order and pulls that kid from me on Wednesday, it’s not going to be good, and any sort of generosity that I anticipated will be off the table.”

However, despite all of these disagreements, Lewis still maintained that he is not fighting Edward for full parental rights, but instead wants to make sure Monroe is comfortable with the transition.

“I don’t dispute his rights as her parent,” he said. “What I dispute is how we do it. She’s two and a half years old. This is her home. Ease her into it.”

On Friday, Lewis revealed that the pair had come to a temporary agreement that would allow Edward to see Monroe between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on two days, but she would not spend the night at his home.