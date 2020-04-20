Gage Edward Says He's Learned That 'I'm Enough' After Jeff Lewis Split: 'I'm Focusing on Me'

Image zoom tJohn Tsiavis/Bravo

A lot has changed for Gage Edward since his split from Jeff Lewis.

The Flipping Out alum gave fans an update on his life on Friday, speaking out for the first time since he and Lewis officially went their separate ways in February 2019.

In a wide-ranging Instagram Live, Edward — who is currently involved in a tumultuous custody battle with Lewis over their daughter Monroe, 3 — opened up about his personal and professional life, explaining that he’s spent the last year looking inward.

“A lot of you wanted to know if I was happy,” Edward, 35, said. “I think a lot of that’s been put into question with talk and things that have gone on with people who aren’t even in my life. It’s difficult to gage, for lack of a better word, how I’m feeling with that, so I’m glad I can get into that.”

“I’m focusing on me, being a better dad, better person, friend, brother, son, all that,” he added.

Asked what’s he’s learned about himself, Edward said that he’s mostly learned “that I’m enough; that I’m good at what I do for work.”

“I’ve just learned a lot about myself and grown a lot,” he said. “That’s two of the most important things; a lot more self-confidence, and I think I sort of allowed that to go away.”

He went on to explain that the process of boosting his self-worth has left him “very grateful” for the people he has in his life, whom he says have been there “when you need them the most.”

Many of those people have been Edward’s clients.

Though Lewis has often claimed in the past that Edward hasn’t been working, Edward insisted that was not the case.

“The biggest misconception recently has been that I’m not working,” he said, explaining that he opened up his own project management, design consulting, and construction business back in May 2019.

“I have a handful of clients, 4 to 5, who collectively have about seven different projects that I’m working on in varying stages of either planning, or architectural phases, or full-on construction, or wrapping up construction,” Edward said. “So yeah, I’ve slowly been building. You know, I took what I knew and created streams of income to support myself and my daughter.”

One of Edward’s biggest projects has been a “really large” private club that he is overseeing in Florida. The space, which Edward recently showed a sneak peak off on Instagram, includes a restaurant and bar, commercial office space, a fitness center, conference space, and dining rooms.

Gushed Edward: “It’s an amazing project. I’m constantly blown away at what it looks like, even in construction walkthroughs . . . It’s just been really amazing to be the first project that I do. I’m really proud of it.”

“It’s a private club so I don’t know the likelihood of it being published, but it’s just amazing,” Edward added. “It’s beautiful, beautiful work. I’m stunned a lot of times by what I was able to create with the creative director of that project; she and I work daily together, and it’s amazing . . . She is incredibly talented.”

Elsewhere on his Instagram Live, Edward opened up about his ex, Lewis, explaining that he’s choosing to take the “high road” so not to negatively influence his daughter’s perception of her other dad.

“I don’t ever want to put Monroe in that position,” Edward said. “She’s going to have her own experience with her other dad. I’m not going to weigh in on it and I’m not going to influence it. I’ll never put her in that spot . . . I look at my daughter as if she’s 13, 14, 15, on Google one night, reading. And I’m not going to contribute to that.”

“For her, I’m not going to put her in a predicament where she’s influenced by anything that I think with that relationship,” Edward continued. “Because, by the way, we’re not talking 15 years. This is [going to be about] her first kid, this is her wedding, this is her first heartbreak. We have a long road ahead together — the three of us in some capacity. Or not. I’m hopeful for that in the future, but you never know.”

(Edward is currently suing Lewis for equal shared custody of their daughter, as well as a request to change her name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis. A court date to settle the case is pending.)

For those moments when he’s triggered by negative things Lewis might say about him on the radio? “It’s about distraction more than anything,” said Edward, who was with Lewis for 10 years before they split.

“I’ve always been someone who takes a long time to respond to things and to think about my words because there’s a wake that’s leftover after you speak,” he said. “A lot of times that wake leaves destruction and if you’re going to cause destruction, you need to make sure that you really thought it through, because it could really hurt people. So how do you cope? I distract, deflect, go to the gym, anything to think through everything and not react. Because you have to remember that there are human emotions tied to everything, so you can’t really react with the trigger.”