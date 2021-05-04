Gage Edward Reacts to News of Ex Jeff Lewis’ New Show with a Single Emoji

Jeff Lewis' ex is reacting to his latest career move.

Gage Edward, who split from Lewis in 2019, shared his thoughts on the Jeff Lewis Live! radio show host's new gig with a single emoji.

"🤦🏼‍♂️" Edward, 36, commented on an Instagram post from Lewis Monday sharing the news that he is returning to TV in a new unscripted show following his life as a designer and single dad for IMDb TV.

"This bitch is back," Lewis, 51, had captioned his post.

Lewis will serve as an executive producer on the still untitled series, which will showcase "unique home design, celebrity clientele and never-before-seen design innovation," according to a press release.

Similar to his former 11-season Bravo series Flipping Out, the show will follow the reality star as he balances "high-maintenance celebrities and ambitious home design projects while juggling his staff and personal life, which are all a work in progress," the release said.

Edward and Lewis share 4-year-old daughter Monroe Christine.

The pair broke up in February 2019 after 10 years together and have been embroiled in several disagreements, from a custody battle to Lewis' claims that he faced accusations of bribery from Edward.

The duo have recently begun to heal, Edward told PEOPLE after he and Lewis went out to dinner together in February.

"I think Jeff and I have started to heal from what has happened in our past," Edward told PEOPLE at the time.

"Our most important focus is raising our daughter in a loving environment, and we are learning how to co-parent as effectively as we both can for her sake," Edward said. "I am optimistic."

Lewis also discussed the dinner on his radio show, saying that both he and Edward have "changed" and are "becoming friends."