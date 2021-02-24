"Our most important focus is raising our daughter in a loving environment," Gage Edward tells PEOPLE of his current relationship with his ex-partner of 10 years

Gage Edward Speaks Out for First Time About Ex Jeff Lewis After Dinner Together: 'I Started to Heal'

Gage Edward is opening up for the first up about the current state of his relationship with his ex Jeff Lewis.

The Flipping Out alums and former longtime partners, who share 4-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, went out for dinner together on Friday night, as Lewis, 50, discussed on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

Edward, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the outing, "I think Jeff and I have started to heal from what has happened in our past."

Since their split in February 2019, the exes have been embroiled in several disagreements, from a custody battle to Lewis' claims that he faced accusations of bribery from Edward, whom he was with for 10 years.

"Our most important focus is raising our daughter in a loving environment and we are learning how to co-parent as effectively as we both can for her sake," Edward says. "I am optimistic."

On Monday's episode of Jeff Lewis Live, the host recounted the details of his dinner with Edward, saying they spent a short time talking about the past: "There were fifteen minutes of the past, fifteen minutes of 'I regret,' 'I'm sorry.' . . . It was mostly focused on the present. I know I've changed. I know he's changed.

He added, "Whatever this is, it's a good thing. We're co-parents, we're becoming friends, we're healing, we're working through the past. I'm hoping for no more anger, no more resentment, no more striking out against each other."

Lewis has regularly detailed the fallout from his split with Edward, including their ongoing child custody battle, on his show.

The exes initially had an informal shared custody arrangement, but when that system broke down, they involved their lawyers, Lewis has said. An attempt at mediation to find a permanent arrangement had been unsuccessful as of May.

Lewis had previously shared that the two were working on something agreement with their lawyers. He had filed a proposal and Edward countered, demanding equal time with their daughter, as well as requesting to change her name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.