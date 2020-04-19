Gage Edward Says Ex Jeff Lewis' New Boyfriend Seems 'Nice': 'I'm Not Jealous at All'

Image zoom

Gage Edward has no hard feelings about ex Jeff Lewis’ new partner, Scott Anderson.

The Flipping Out alum, 35, opened up about Lewis moving on to a new relationship during an Instagram Live on Friday. Edward — who is currently fighting with Lewis for shared custody of their 3-year-old daughter Monroe — revealed that he had no ill feelings towards Anderson, and felt comfortable co-parenting with him.

“I, from third parties, have heard and understood things about Scott and he seems like a very level headed, very nice person,” Edward told his followers. “I think that being in a co-parenting relationship, that’s all you can ask for.”

“I am not jealous at all. I’ve never met him,” he continued. “But, from everything I’ve heard and the things that I’ve heard that he’s done in terms of gifts for Monroe, it’s nice that he’s around. And whoever your eye is with, if you’re co-parenting, I think you hope for someone who’s nice and considerate. Again, I don’t know him, but he sounds great.”

Lewis, 50, and Anderson began dating shortly after the Flipping Out star’s split from Edward in early 2019. Lewis and Anderson made their romance Instagram official in August.

Earlier this year, Lewis shared that he and Anderson had attended couple’s therapy to work through some of their issues after a bumpy start to their relationship amid his legal troubles with Edward.

In terms of his own dating life, Edward said he’s not ready to take the plunge with someone new just yet. “I am single and I am not ready to mingle,” the former Bravo star revealed. “I am focusing on Gage and I am focusing on my daughter and business.”

“I tried the mingling and I’m going to focus on my stuff,” he admitted. “My dad always told me, ‘Get your house in order first.’ So I’m getting my house in order.”

Focusing on his daughter has been incredibly rewarding, Edward added, sharing that it’s “an amazing thing to watch” her learn and grow.

“Every morning, I have coffee and she’ll have water and we talk about any dreams she had or anything else,” he said. “She’s super sweet. She’ll come up out of nowhere and she’ll whisper, ‘Can I tell you something? Daddy, I love you.’ And it melts my heart. Melts my heart.”

Edward and Lewis are currently in the middle of a tumultuous custody battle, as they try to work out an agreement.

Edward and Lewis broke up in January 2019 after 10 years of dating and originally operated on a temporary custody agreement while they worked out a formal arrangement in private mediation. The exes are currently awaiting a court date to determine their final custody agreement over Monroe.

In February, Edward filed a lawsuit against Lewis asking for equal shared custody of their daughter, as well as a request to change her name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

Edward is also suing Lewis for a return payment of $125,000 that he said he previously loaned Lewis back in 2016. Lewis has acknowledged “that there is a loan,” but he disputes the amount.

Lewis has also resisted Edward’s 50/50 custody proposal, citing the fact that Monroe is “biologically” his child on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live in early March.