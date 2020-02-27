Gage Edward Is Suing Ex Jeff Lewis — and Wants Their Daughter Monroe's Name Changed

Jeff Lewis‘s ex Gage Edward has filed a lawsuit against him, PEOPLE can confirm.

The former Bravo star first revealed the news on Wednesday’s episode of his Sirius XM Radio Show Jeff Lewis Live, explaining that Edward served him with court documents requesting legal support, equal shared custody of their daughter Monroe, and a request to change the three-year-old’s legal name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

“[Gage and his lawyer] did file a request for order, which means that we now have a hearing date,” Lewis said. “And they put in all their requests, like I want 50 percent and I want child support and all that.”

When reached by PEOPLE, Edward said, “I cannot comment on pending litigation.”

The pair have been in an often-heated custody battle since they split after ten years together last January, but Lewis claimed that this is the first time the prospect of including “Edward” in Monroe’s name has arisen.

That request was particularly “crazy” in Lewis eyes, he said, because Edward is not his ex-partner’s legal last name, but his middle name, which he has used professionally since before he and Lewis met.

After being asked by a guest on his radio show, Lewis also pointed out that, “[Monroe] does know her full name. She’d have to relearn it.”

Lewis and Edward initially separated in January 2019 before Lewis announced they had officially split in February. Edward moved into a new apartment, while Lewis stayed in the family home.

They previously had an informal shared custody arrangement that they coordinated themselves, but when, according to Lewis, communication and goodwill between the pair began to breakdown they involved their lawyers to try to create an official custody deal, which has not yet been finalized.