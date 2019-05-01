Gage Edward Is Leaving Ex Jeff Lewis's Design Firm 3 Months After Their Split

Gage Edward has had enough of working for his ex, Jeff Lewis, following their split.

“My partner left me three months ago,” the Flipping Out star, 48, said on Tuesday’s episode of his Sirius XM radio show Jeff Lewis Live! Now, he says, “He’s leaving the business. I feel like he’s leaving again.”

Edward, 33, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a source close to the Bravo star confirms to PEOPLE that he has given his notice at Jeff Lewis Design.

“He’s leaving the business in a week,” Lewis stated. “Tuesday’s his last day.”

RELATED: Gage Edward Allegedly Accuses Ex Jeff Lewis of ‘Harassment’ Intended to ‘Destroy My Character’

Image zoom Dan Boczarski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite Edward moving out of their shared family home in January, he had continued in his role at Lewis’s design firm. In February, sources close to the exes confirmed to PEOPLE that they were “continuing to work together at Jeff Lewis Design, and have been the entire time.”

Lewis confirmed this, explaining on his show at the time that Edward “goes to our houses and he manages the sites” for his house flipping business. He added, “We’ve been very civil. It’s been civil.”

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Things have seemingly taken a turn for the worse since, as Jeff explained the emotional toll continuing their professional relationship has taken on him on Tuesday’s show. “By working with him, it was my version of still seeing him, still spending time with him,” he said. “Now that he’s leaving the business, it’s like breaking up again. It’s a second break up.”

He also admits, it was likely a misstep to continue working together post-split. “It was not a healthy choice,” he said.

The pair separated in January after ten years together. They share a daughter, Monroe, 2.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis/Instagram

On the same episode, the famous house flipper noted that the “open-door” co-parenting arrangement they had agreed upon is “not working out.”

“I don’t necessarily want to be there when he’s there all the time. I said, ‘You’re not coming over twice a day anymore. That’s just not realistic.’” Instead, he says he hopes they can plan who will care for Monroe when each Sunday for the week ahead as both have irregular schedules.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/Bravo/Getty Images

Despite the shift, Lewis said he doesn’t think they need a formal custody arrangement or any legal action. “Right now it’s good,” he said. “We’re having a conversation. I don’t think we need attorneys at this point. He understands now that we do need some structure. We’re probably going to get there.”

Tensions between the estranged couple have been on the rise of late, however.

During a recent visitation, Lewis said he was reminded why they split. “On Sunday morning, he came to see the baby and he was cold to me, really pissy. And that’s when I was like, ‘Your energy’s affecting me.'” he recalled Tuesday. “I lived with that for 10 years. I miss a lot about Gage but the one thing I don’t miss is the dramatic mood swings and wondering what’s going on.”

Image zoom Bravo/Getty

Lewis says he reached out to Edward following the unfriendly interaction, but didn’t receive a reply: “I sent him a text and said, ‘Is everything okay? You seemed really, really upset.’ And of course, no response. That’s familiar! So I don’t want to deal with that s–t anymore.”

He also alluded to a new love interest of Edward’s that Lewis has previously called a “homewrecker” who Edward met at his gym. “Let the new boyfriend deal with the f–king mood swings, because I am done. I am retired from the new mood swings,” he said.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis/Instagram

RELATED: Jeff Lewis ‘Dumped’ By Chiropractor, 3 Days After Announcing They’re Dating

Despite the issues they’re facing, a source tells PEOPLE, they’re both dedicated to successfully coparenting. “Monroe’s happiness is Jeff and Gage’s top priority; She’s their world,” the insider said. “They’ve always kept any of the trouble that was going on between them away from her, making it a point not to argue in front of her or around her. She’s totally unaware of any tension. They’re great parents.”

Their separation news comes on the heels of a turbulent year for the couple, that included a massive feud between Lewis and his other Flipping Outcostar, Jenni Pulos, which appears to have lead to the end of their Bravo series after 11 seasons. Lewis and Edward were also facing a lawsuit filed by Alexandra Trent, the surrogate who carried their daughter, but it was recently settled out of court.