G Flip Tells Wife Chrishell Stause 'My Darling I Adore and Love You' After Revealing They Secretly Married

The “Be Your Man” singer and the Selling Sunset star have officially tied the knot after one year of dating, PEOPLE confirms

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on May 11, 2023 01:19 PM

G Flip is enjoying newly wedded bliss with Chrishell Stause!

The Australian musician, 28, left a sweet comment on their wife's Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which revealed the couple of one year had officially tied the knot, PEOPLE can confirm.

"My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, commented on the post. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x"

The clip included a series of sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship, including a shot of the two sharing a kiss at their surprise wedding at the end. G Flip's new single dedicated to Stause, "Be Your Man," plays in the background.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause, 41, captioned the cute post, plugging her partner's new song that dropped the same day: "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥

Chrishell Stause, G Flip Married
Courtesy of Chrishell Stause

G Flip showed some love to Stause's tribute by reposting the Reel on their Instagram Story along with the caption: "just havin a little cry in my Uber right now @chrishell.stause this is very sweet, thank you"

Chrishell Stause, G Flip
G Flip Instagram

Stause's Selling Sunset costars flocked to the comments section to offer their well wishes, including her ex Jason Oppenheim who she split from five months before announcing her relationship with G Flip.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure," he commented. "I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!"

The former couple officially called it quits in December 2021 just five months after they went public with their relationship.

Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jeff Kravitz/Getty (2)

In May 2022, Stause revealed she was in a new relationship with G Flip during a Selling Sunset reunion episode, and later shared that they had actually first met on Halloween in 2021 when she was still dating Oppenheim. G Flip was also in a relationship at the time.

Following their surprise wedding, a source shared with PEOPLE that Stause and G Flip "found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them."

In a February 2023 interview with Vogue Australia, the A Rose for Her Grave actress, who was previously married to ex Justin Hartley, recalled the moment sparks unexpectedly flew between her and her partner while at a party.

The two ended up kissing after Stause had been stood up by a date and the experience changed her perception on romance. "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head," she said.

