Chrishell Stause Gets a Drum Lesson from New Love G Flip on Set of Their Music Video She Stars In

Chrishell Stause gave fans a peek at the playful early days of her relationship with G Flip.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, posted an Instagram Story showing the 27-year-old Australian singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, teaching her how to play the drum on the set of their forthcoming music video, which Stause stars in.

The video starts with G Flip guiding Stause on how to play, pointing to the drums. As Stause began playing a beat and kicking up her performance with a quicker tempo, G Flip certainly looks proud. They point to Stause impressively smiling at the real estate pro's improvised sound. Stause also seemed to be pleased with her performance, smiling as G Flip gave her a pat on the back.

"I promise to leave the drumming to the professional 🤣 @gflip, but gave it a go between takes. Video comes out Thursday😅," she captioned the Story, which was shot during the filming of the singer's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," where the couple first met.

G Flip also posted to their Instagram Story on Monday with an interactive question sticker: "Should I do a cheeky show in LA since I live here now?🌴" they asked fans.

The new couple are now living together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday. "Chrishell moved them in," the source said, referring to Stause's home in Los Angeles.

G Flip had posted photos in front of the home on Instagram even before the news was confirmed. In April, they appear to have posed outside of the reality star's home wearing a suit, sunglasses and platform shoes.

Stause replied with a series of red heart and flame emojis in the comments section, and G Flip replied with "🥰🥰."

During the Selling Sunset reunion special on Netflix, Stause confirmed her new relationship. After moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special, she opened up about the budding romance.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause also revealed how the two met, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."