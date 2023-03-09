G Flip Thanks Chrishell Stause for Loving Them 'Proudly and Unconditionally' Despite Unwanted 'Opinions'

G Flip is sharing their love and appreciation for their girlfriend Chrishell Stause.

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, the Australian singer posted a touching tribute to Stause and their relationship on their Instagram Story.

"Happy international women's day to this beautiful woman," G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, wrote in the caption. "Such a boss, so caring and loving, has the highest pain tolerance known to the human kind, has loved me proudly and unconditionally even though she knew it would bring a lot of noise and opinions to her life."

They continued: "Always down for a good time and you could dress her in a plastic bag and she'd make it look hot. YEAH BABY"

The singer positioned the lengthy caption beside a photo of the couple from their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE," in which Stause was their co-star.

G FLIP/Instagram

While the couple is not shy about sharing their love for each other with the world, they have been open about the hardships they faced in the early days of their romance.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in January, the Selling Sunset star revealed that while she got a few "supportive messages" about her new relationship, "it was an unbelievable flood of trolling."

"Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments," she told the outlet. "At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

G Flip added, "We could have kept everything quiet," and Stause chimed in, "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause first went public with their love story during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022. G Flip has since revealed to PEOPLE that they are a big fan of their girlfriend's real estate show during the G'Day USA Gala in January.

"Every time she comes on screen I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' And she's just so pretty and smiley and gorgeous," they tell PEOPLE. "I'm so proud of her and her career and her real estate career and how she takes being on a reality TV show because it's hectic."

They added that they often binge the Netflix reality series when they fly back and forth from Australia to Los Angeles, and they even teased that they'll "maybe" make an appearance on the upcoming season.