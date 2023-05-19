G Flip Reveals the 'Strangest Thing' About Filming 'Selling Sunset' Alongside New Wife Chrishell Stause

G Flip is sharing what it's like to film Selling Sunset with their wife Chrishell Stause!

The Australian musician, 29, took to their Instagram Story on Thursday to answer some questions from fans — including one about season 6 of the hit Netflix real estate show, which premiered on Friday. G Flip makes multiple appearances in the new season alongside their new wife, with whom they recently tied the knot in Las Vegas.

After one user asked them what the "strangest thing" about filming was, they shared: "The strangest thing I learned is that it's really weird as f--- to try to be normal and hang out when there's like 20 cameras around you," they explain in the clip. "It's odd!"

In addition to discussing their cameos on the docusoap, the "Be Your Man" singer also responded to a question regarding their "favorite personality qualities" about Stause, 41.

"There's obvious ones that are like, she's so loving and caring, but I think my favorite is her cute happiness levels," they explain. "Like when I wake up, she's just smiling at me, like so stoked that I'm waking up. And then if we're on the couch and I go to the bathroom, I'll come back and she's just smiling and waiting for me."

G Flip then looks over at Stause, who is just off screen, and says, "You're just smiling all the time. You're the most genuinely happy person I think I've ever met."

After one year of dating, the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas, which Stause revealed in an Instagram Reel last Wednesday. The Selling Sunset star opened up about the "small" ceremony to PEOPLE.

"It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream," she told PEOPLE exclusively. The newlyweds shared the news of their surprise wedding with only loved ones so that they could tune in for the special moment.

As for the details of the intimate event, Stause revealed in an Instagram video that there was an Elvis impersonator at the chapel where they said their "I dos." Inside the space, pews lined a red carpet scattered with white rose petals where the happy couple shared a kiss.

In the Reel, the A Rose for Her Grave actress included a series of photos and videos from their relationship with her partner's new song, "Be Your Man," playing in the background.

She captioned the video: "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better." A cute photo of the two at their wedding ended the clip on a sweet note.

On why the pair decided to get married in the first place, a source revealed to PEOPLE, "They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them."

Stause and G Flip first went public with their relationship during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022, just five months after she broke up with her co-star Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."