G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause 'Cute and Sexiii' While Reminiscing About Getting a Tattoo from Her

The Australian singer got the words “GET ME OUTTA HERE” tattooed on their thigh

By
Published on August 10, 2022 05:41 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

G Flip is head over heels for their partner Chrishell Stause!

The Australian singer, 27, couldn't stop swooning over the reality star on their Instagram Story yesterday. After asking their followers for tattoo artist recommendations in L.A., a number of them said to look to the Selling Sunset star, 41, for help.

"Thank you everyone recommending @chrishell.stause her books are currently closed and she is focusing on being hecktikly cute & sexiiii," the musician, who identifies as non-binary, wrote on their Story.

Along with the caption is a video of Stause tattooing the words "GET ME OUTTA HERE" in uneven letterson G Flip. The reality star reposted the video on her Story alongside a few laughing emojis.

Chrishell Stause tattooing G Flip
G Flip/Instagram

Although G Flip got the tattoo back in May, their followers certainly didn't forget Stause's temporary side gig. The singer originally debuted their new ink in an Instagram post that featured their partner hard at work.

"F— houses do ink," they captioned the post, giving a nod to Stause's actual career in real estate. The photo features freshly tattooed letters placed just above a red lipstick print on their thigh. Stause commented on the post, "Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop."

The tattoo references one of the singer's songs for which Stause appeared in the music video. In the video, the couple is seen packing on the PDA and making out in a studio, a convenience store and on a couch.

"GET ME OUTTA HERE' was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f—s to give anymore," G Flip said in a statement.

They continued, "It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me. And, I'm proud to say 80% of the crew on set for the video are queer."

Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause first confirmed her new relationship with the musician during a Selling Sunset reunion special back in May.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician," she said during the episode.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
