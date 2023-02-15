G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Sexy Baby' in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

Love is in the air for Chrishell Stause and G Flip!

The couple both shared sweet Valentine's Day sentiments for their significant other on Instagram Tuesday.

Stause, 41, reposted a photo from Australian media group, Mamamia, that pictured a variety of celebrities as "your valentine based on your zodiac sign." The Selling Sunset star, whose zodiac sign is cancer, got G Flip as hers and wrote, "ummm nailed it," in the caption. She also commented, "This tracks 🥰😍😍," on the post.

The luxury realtor also shared a glimpse of her romantic Valentine's Day evening with a boomerang of her holding a glass of wine and showing off a rose petal trail in a candlelit room.

Her partner celebrated the day of love by sharing a cute clip of them together at the beach. In the video, the couple pose in front of a stunning sunset backdrop as the singer hugs Stause and yells, "Sexy baby, you are sexy, baby!" Stause starts laughing and says, "Oh my gosh," in the background.

"Happy valentines to this sexy baby," G Flip wrote on the video.

The A Rose for Her Grave actress officially went public with G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022. Since then, Stause has been open about the hardships the two have faced after revealing her first queer relationship to the public.

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause said in an interview with G Flip for Vogue Australia in January. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

The two added that they considered keeping their new romance quiet, "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice," G Flip said.

The actress also opened up about the eye-opening moment she was first attracted to her partner after only dating men in the past.

After getting stood up at her own party in February 2022, the pair ended up kissing. Stause revealed that she had kissed friends before "more for the guys' reaction," but she couldn't deny the attraction she felt for the "Get Me Outta Here" singer.

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type," she told the outlet.