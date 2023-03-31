G Flip Jokes Girlfriend Chrishell Stause Won 'Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year' as They Party at GLAAD Awards

The couple of one year attended the 34th GLAAD Media Awards together on Thursday

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 31, 2023 02:20 PM
G Flip and girlfriend Chrishell Stause arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

G Flip is brainstorming new categories for the GLAAD Media Awards!

At the 34th annual awards ceremony on Thursday, the Australian musician, 28, joked that their girlfriend Chrishell Stause, 41, won "Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year" in a funny TikTok they posted after the event.

"Chrishell just won Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year at the GLAAD Awards," G Flip says in the clip. Stause jumps in to add, "Oh my god, I would like to thank all the gays," before ending the video with a laugh.

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, captioned the post: "This is huge. Congrats babe! Everyone congratulate Chrishell!"

The singer's followers got a kick out of the made-up award, with one writing, "Here for this category." Another chimed in, "I can think of no gay real estate agent more worthy."

Stause also documented the evening on her Instagram Story with a cute boomerang of the two all glammed up for the ceremony, followed by a video of them dancing and singing along to The Pussycat Dolls' "When I Grow Up" at the event.

On G Flip's Story, the "GET ME OUTTA HERE" singer showed off the massive platform boots they were going to wear and added, "I'm going from wearing no heels ever to this." Later in another close-up video of their shoes, they were becoming familiar with the pains of fancy footwear, writing, "30 minutes in, how do y'all do this."

L: Caption . PHOTO: G Flip Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Chrishell Stause Instagram

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary together on March 15 and both shared touching tributes on social media in honor of the special milestone.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside a photo of her partner posing with a huge bouquet of red roses.

G Flip also posted a shot of their girlfriend with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the GLAAD Media Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

While the musician may have kept it simple with their social media tribute, they went all out by surprising Stause with a special song they penned just for the couple's one-year anniversary.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Selling Sunset star is seen shedding a tear as their partner plays them the new tune in the car.

The lyrics include: "I understand, because I get you emotionally, I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be / I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs / Convinced you should run from me. I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Glammed Up for 'New Office Party' with 'Selling Sunset' Cast
Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Share Sweet Moment Before Glam Night Out: 'Aren't Ya Just the Cutest'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: '365 Days Adoring You'
G Flip Unveils Song Written About Partner Chrishell Stause
G Flip Unveils New Song Written About Chrishell Stause on Their First Anniversary: 'Sweetest Angel'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Oscars
Chrishell Stause Asks Partner G Flip If She Can Get a 'Slap' During Oscars Party
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion
G Flip Thanks Chrishell Stause for Loving Them 'Proudly and Unconditionally' Despite Unwanted 'Opinions'
Chrishell Stause Misses G Flip
Chrishell Stause Is 'Counting the Hours' Until She Reunites with Partner G Flip in Sweet Instagram
Jennifer Coolidge attends the GLAAD Media Awards
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She's 'Surrounded by Gays' Before Receiving GLAAD Award from Jane Lynch
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Sexy Baby' in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Chrishell Stause Shares Sweet Red Carpet Moment with Partner G Flip at Premiere of Her Lifetime Movie
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause 'Definitely Still Thought [She] Was Straight' When She Met G Flip, Despite Kissing Friends
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'
Chrishell Stause attends the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on February 01, 2023 in New York City.
Chrishell Stause Gives Post-Surgery Update and Shares Photo of Her Ovarian Cyst: 'For the Sickos Out There'
Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Spend Christmas Together in Australia
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Recall 'Heavy' Early Days of Romance: 'An Unbelievable Flood of Trolling'
Chrishell Stause Disguise
Chrishell Stause Reveals She Wore a Disguise to Go Undetected in the Crowd at Partner G Flip's Concert