G Flip Jokes Girlfriend Chrishell Stause Won 'Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year' as They Party at GLAAD Awards

G Flip is brainstorming new categories for the GLAAD Media Awards!

At the 34th annual awards ceremony on Thursday, the Australian musician, 28, joked that their girlfriend Chrishell Stause, 41, won "Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year" in a funny TikTok they posted after the event.

"Chrishell just won Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year at the GLAAD Awards," G Flip says in the clip. Stause jumps in to add, "Oh my god, I would like to thank all the gays," before ending the video with a laugh.

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, captioned the post: "This is huge. Congrats babe! Everyone congratulate Chrishell!"

The singer's followers got a kick out of the made-up award, with one writing, "Here for this category." Another chimed in, "I can think of no gay real estate agent more worthy."

Stause also documented the evening on her Instagram Story with a cute boomerang of the two all glammed up for the ceremony, followed by a video of them dancing and singing along to The Pussycat Dolls' "When I Grow Up" at the event.

On G Flip's Story, the "GET ME OUTTA HERE" singer showed off the massive platform boots they were going to wear and added, "I'm going from wearing no heels ever to this." Later in another close-up video of their shoes, they were becoming familiar with the pains of fancy footwear, writing, "30 minutes in, how do y'all do this."

L: Caption . PHOTO: G Flip Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Chrishell Stause Instagram

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary together on March 15 and both shared touching tributes on social media in honor of the special milestone.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside a photo of her partner posing with a huge bouquet of red roses.

G Flip also posted a shot of their girlfriend with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

While the musician may have kept it simple with their social media tribute, they went all out by surprising Stause with a special song they penned just for the couple's one-year anniversary.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Selling Sunset star is seen shedding a tear as their partner plays them the new tune in the car.

The lyrics include: "I understand, because I get you emotionally, I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be / I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs / Convinced you should run from me. I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."