A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon

“The suction is unreal!”

Published on March 10, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Spring hasn't sprung just yet, but for many of us this season means one thing: cleaning. Giving your home an overhaul can be stressful, especially if you have to drag a heavy upright vacuum around. Instead of tiring yourself out, invest in a vacuum that cleans with minimal effort on your part.

Consider grabbing the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is smaller and lighter than an upright vacuum, but it can clean efficiently and provide powerful suction. Plus, you can snag one for $550 off its regular price.

This compact vacuum can hit suction powers up to 20,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up dust, pet hair, and debris from carpets, rugs, tile, and hardwood floors. Even one Amazon customer said, "The suction is unreal."

Weighing in at under ten pounds, the device is fairly easy to carry from room to room. The brush head is equipped with both swivel steering that allows you to maneuver around obstacles as well as LED lights that illuminate fine dust. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach areas like the stairs.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

The stick vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust, particles, and allergens while you clean, plus it comes with multiple attachments to target spots like stairs, curtains, and upholstery. A 35-minute run time gives you time to cover plenty of ground in your home without needing to stop and charge the battery.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many raving that it's a "great little vacuum." The vacuum is "versatile," one shopper shared, adding: "This [vacuum] is by far the best. It is easy to use and does an amazing job cleaning the floor and carpets and rubber mats." They also added the vacuum has allowed them to "clean every problem area."

A second five-star reviewer explained, "This is such a game-changer and quick cleanup after a dog and toddler," while a third shopper who uses the stick vacuum to clean their hardwood floors shared: "Every home needs this vacuum! It is lightweight, goes under furniture to clean, charges quickly, and was so easy to put together. I use it every day!"

Head to Amazon now to snap up the Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 79 percent off.

