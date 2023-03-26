The 10 Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon This Month — Up to 67% Off

If you're itching to refresh your home for spring — without breaking the bank — we suggest heading to Amazon.

The retailer's sales hub is overflowing with furniture deals that go up to 67 percent off. For a limited time, you can save on just about everything, including velvet couches, multifunctional coffee tables, upholstered bed frames, and minimalist side tables. So whether you're shopping for bedroom upgrades or living room revamps, there are plenty of deals for every room throughout your home.

To make things as smooth as possible, we rounded up the top furniture deals (that start at $18!) happening at Amazon right now. Best of all, a handful of pieces are slashed to their lowest prices in weeks.

Best Furniture Deals

Shopping for your living room? Anchor the room with the Mr. Kate Winston Velvet Sofa Sectional while it's on sale for under $400. Made of velvet, the L-shaped couch adds texture to any space and feels smooth and soft. Plus, it has cushiony backrests and cushions to keep you comfortable while you lounge.

Buy It! Mr. Kate Winston Velvet Sofa Sectional, $363.37 (orig. $779.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to declutter your home and maximize storage space, the sale is packed with deals on storage pieces that work in multiple rooms. We're eying the Furinno Just Turn-N-Tube End Table while it's on sale for just $16. The modern table, which features three tiers of shelf space, can be placed at the end of your couch or next to your bed for convenient storage.

Buy It! Furinno Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $15.85 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Another can't-miss deal? The Sauder Beginnings Bookcase is on sale for $49, its cheapest price all month. With five adjustable shelves, it has plenty of space to store and display books, picture frames, plants, and more. Customers who've given it a five-star rating rave that the "sturdy" bookcase is "easy to put together."

Buy It! Sauder Beginnings 5-Tier Bookcase, $48.98 (orig. $73.89); amazon.com

As far as bedroom furniture, don't miss out on the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame while it's on sale for up to 50 percent off. The customer-favorite bed frame has racked up more than 38,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who appreciate its "great quality" and "elegant design. One reviewer shared, "I have had this bed for three years now and I still love it," and added: "It is sturdy and it doesn't creak or squeak."

Buy It! Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $220 (orig. $440); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more furniture deals at Amazon and be sure to add your favorites to cart before the savings disappear!

Buy It! Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Nolan Occasional Table, $73.20 (orig. $188); amazon.com

Buy It! Novogratz Terrazzo Athena Computer Desk with Storage, $81 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Simple Houseware 3-Tier Multifunctional Rolling Utility Cart, $29.87 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Jhk Rolling Desk Chair, $48.57 (orig. $68.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Signature Design by Ashley Vaibryn Modern 4-Cube Storage Organizer, $44.09 (orig. $66.40; amazon.com

