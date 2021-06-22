Shop

Amazon Has Massive Amounts of Furniture in Stock and on Sale for Prime Day - Here Are the 40 Best Deals

Shop discounted sofas, desk chairs, and rugs with free shipping
By Summer Cartwright
June 22, 2021 06:15 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This year, Amazon has outdone itself with incredible Prime Day deals, but unfortunately, the savings extravaganza is almost over. (Don't worry, there are still plenty of deals to shop!) Before the sale ends at midnight, take the opportunity to browse the home section: There are thousands of furniture deals there that come with free delivery in a matter of days. 

The best deals include bedroom essentials like dressers and bed frames starting at $90, dining room tables beginning at $64, and home office necessities for as little as $40. If you haven't yet found a home office chair that's comfortable to work in for hours at a time, check out the Neo mesh seat. It's ergonomically designed to support your back and neck even while you're seated for what seems like an eternity. The top-rated chair is usually $70, but today, you can get it for 43 percent off, or just $40.

RELATED: This Sony Smart TV Is a Whopping $700 Off for Prime Day - Plus 21 Other Eye-Grabbing Deals

Another eye-catching find is the Zinus platform bed frame. The upholstered design is simple yet sophisticated, and it can be easily incorporated into a wide variety of decor styles, from farmhouse to modern. A full size bed frame is a whopping 58 percent off right now and costs $150. 

If you're looking to upgrade your living room or den, the Nathan James media center may be what you're looking for. The Scandinavian-inspired design looks chic and high-end, when in reality the piece is on sale for just $87 right now. Finally, you can quickly make over a room by adding an area rug, like the one from Unique Loom's Sofie collection. There are a variety of colors available, and you can get a 9-by-12-foot design starting at $100.

There are pages upon pages of discounts to browse, so we narrowed that down to 40 can't-miss bargains. Shop them below before it's too late. 

The Best Bedroom Deals 

Credit: Amazon

The Best Living Room Deals 

Credit: Amazon

The Best Dining Room Deals 

Credit: Amazon

The Best Home Office Deals 

Credit: Amazon

The Best Decor and Storage Deals

Credit: Amazon

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com