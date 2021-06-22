Amazon Has Massive Amounts of Furniture in Stock and on Sale for Prime Day - Here Are the 40 Best Deals
This year, Amazon has outdone itself with incredible Prime Day deals, but unfortunately, the savings extravaganza is almost over. (Don't worry, there are still plenty of deals to shop!) Before the sale ends at midnight, take the opportunity to browse the home section: There are thousands of furniture deals there that come with free delivery in a matter of days.
The best deals include bedroom essentials like dressers and bed frames starting at $90, dining room tables beginning at $64, and home office necessities for as little as $40. If you haven't yet found a home office chair that's comfortable to work in for hours at a time, check out the Neo mesh seat. It's ergonomically designed to support your back and neck even while you're seated for what seems like an eternity. The top-rated chair is usually $70, but today, you can get it for 43 percent off, or just $40.
Another eye-catching find is the Zinus platform bed frame. The upholstered design is simple yet sophisticated, and it can be easily incorporated into a wide variety of decor styles, from farmhouse to modern. A full size bed frame is a whopping 58 percent off right now and costs $150.
If you're looking to upgrade your living room or den, the Nathan James media center may be what you're looking for. The Scandinavian-inspired design looks chic and high-end, when in reality the piece is on sale for just $87 right now. Finally, you can quickly make over a room by adding an area rug, like the one from Unique Loom's Sofie collection. There are a variety of colors available, and you can get a 9-by-12-foot design starting at $100.
There are pages upon pages of discounts to browse, so we narrowed that down to 40 can't-miss bargains. Shop them below before it's too late.
The Best Bedroom Deals
- Hodedah Chest Dresser, $160 (orig. $289)
- Edenbrook Hawthorne Faux Leather Headboard, $105.30 (orig. $130.99)
- Allewie Velvet Upholstered Full Size Platform Bed Frame, $89.99 (orig. $101.99)
- Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $149.52 (orig. $360)
- Black Sonoma 6 Drawer Dresser, $172.99 (orig. $229)
- Manhattan Comfort Rockefeller Mid-Century Modern Dresser, $179.65 (orig. $260)
- Sommerford Industrial Farmhouse 2 Drawer Nightstand, $187.34 (orig. $250.96)
- Alpine Furniture Flynn Nightstand, $149.85 (orig. $399)
The Best Living Room Deals
- Yaheetech Futon Sofa Bed, $179.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Nathan James Wesley Scandinavian TV Stand, $87.28 (orig. $129.99)
- HomePop Fabric Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman, $71.35 (orig. $99.99)
- Rectangle Glass Coffee Table, $74.85 (orig $120.99)
- ChooChoo Flip Top Open End Table, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Ball & Cast End Table, $32.56 (orig. $40.97)
- Nicetown Living Room Completely Shaded Draperies, $35.96 (orig. $44.95)
- Addlon LED Modern Shelf Floor Lamp, $43 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
The Best Dining Room Deals
- Caitbrook Counter Table Set, $202.49 (orig. $311.40)
- Signature Design by Ashley Kimonte Parsons Dining Room Chair, Set of 2, $65.94 (orig. $143.98)
- Yaheetech Dining Room Chairs Set of 2, $84.99 (orig. $133.99)
- Viluxy Industrial 3-Light Rustic Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Light, $43.19 (orig. $58.99)
- Teraves Dining Table, $63.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Hammis Round Dining Room Drop Leaf Table, $97.50 (orig. $133.34)
- Black Farmhouse 5-Light Chandelier, $90.39 (orig. $112.99)
- Signature Design by Ashley Realyn French Country Dining Room Table, $312.80 (orig. $423.24)
The Best Home Office Deals
- Neo Chairs Mesh Office Chair, $39.97 (orig. $69.98)
- CubiCubi Study Computer Desk, $59.99 (orig. $64.99)
- Seatzone Computer Desk, $94.99 (orig. $119.99)
- GreenForest L-Shaped Corner Desk, $79.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Rimiking Ergonomic Executive Chair, $89.04 (orig. $119.99)
- Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair, $259.50 with coupon (orig. $329.50)
- Bush Furniture Key West Collection 5-Shelf Bookcase, $151.60 (orig. $217.68)
- Artyong Adjustable Laptop Desk, $55.99 (orig. $69.99)
The Best Decor and Storage Deals
- Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, $100.19 (orig. $229.99)
- Cozy Castle Kitchen Island on Wheels, $159.99 (orig. $230)
- Atlantic Cart System 3 Tier Cart, $83.99 (orig. $159)
- Sauder North venue Tall Bookcase, $69.76 (orig. $94.99)
- Mkono Hanging Shelf Set of 2, $23.19 (orig. $32.99)
- Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area, $82.71 (orig. $198)
- Artistic Weavers Odelia 5'3″ x 7'3″ Rug, $46.40 (orig. $180)
- X-cosrack Bar Serving Cart, $89.99 (orig. $139.99)
