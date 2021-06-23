These Furniture Finds Were Trending During Prime Day - and They're Still Super Discounted
This year's Prime Day markdowns have come and gone, but by some miracle, Amazon is still packed with deals that could rival the two-day sale event. If you missed out on the bargain-hunting festivities on Monday and Tuesday, rest assured that many of its most popular Prime Day furniture discounts are still here - but there's no telling how long they'll stay.
The post-Prime Day furniture on sale can suit almost anyone's taste, whether you're a gamer or could simply use a great three-piece dining set. To narrow the selection to the best of the best, Amazon sent us a list of its top trending furniture markdowns from the sale event. From there, we used factors like customer ratings and discount percentages to select eight options worth buying now.
Trending Furniture Deals to Shop After Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Edenbrook Hawthorne Faux Leather Headboard, Full/Full XL, $67.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk with Storage for Controller, Headphones, & Speaker, $88.38 (orig. $119.99)
- Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa in Gray, $615.89 (orig. $1,136.51)
- Vecelo Set of 2 Side Tables with Open Compartment & Drawer, $85.12 (orig. $99.99)
- Amazon Basics Upholstered Swivel Office Desk Chair, $53.54 (orig. $62.99)
- DHP Victoria Metal Queen-Size Bed Frame, $155.37 (orig. $179.38)
- Vecelo 3-Piece Dining Room Kitchen Table and Cushion Chair Set, $98.81 (orig. $114.99)
- Amazon Basics Mattress Foundation/Smart Box Spring for Full-Size Bed, $110.50 (orig. $130)
The 46-percent discount on the Rivet Frederick Velvet Sofa is so impressive, we've already written about it once. The quilted couch's rich gray fabric looks way more expensive than it is, and its brass-colored aluminum legs add to its air of luxury. Customers have called it "astounding," "fabulous," and "high-end," and you can buy it for just shy of $616 right now.
Meanwhile, this set of two side tables by Vecelo will bring symmetry to a bedroom or living room, and it's on sale for $85, or only $42.50 per table. Their distressed wooden panels and steel legs give them a charming vintage effect, while a drawer and shelf combo makes them super practical. If you're in the mood to treat yourself, you can even purchase the set with expert assembly for $49 extra.
Keep scrolling to see more of Amazon's trending post-Prime Day furniture deals. Plus, we've rounded up even more surprising discounts you won't want to miss.
Related Items
Edenbrook Hawthorne Faux Leather Headboard, Full/Full XL
Buy It! Edenbrook Hawthorne Faux Leather Headboard, Full/Full XL, $67.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com
Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk with Storage for Controller, Headphones, & Speaker
Buy It! Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk with Storage for Controller, Headphones, & Speaker, $88.38 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa in Gray
Buy It! Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Channel Tufted Velvet Sofa in Gray, $615.89 (orig. $1,136.51); amazon.com
Vecelo Set of 2 Side Tables with Open Compartment & Drawer
Buy It! Vecelo Set of 2 Side Tables with Open Compartment & Drawer, $85.12 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Amazon Basics Upholstered Swivel Office Desk Chair
Buy It! Amazon Basics Upholstered Swivel Office Desk Chair, $53.54 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com
DHP Victoria Metal Queen-Size Bed Frame
Buy It! DHP Victoria Metal Queen-Size Bed Frame, $155.37 (orig. $179.38); amazon.com
Vecelo 3-Piece Dining Room Kitchen Table and Cushion Chair Set
Buy It! Vecelo 3-Piece Dining Room Kitchen Table and Cushion Chair Set, $98.81 (orig. $114.99); amazon.com
Amazon Basics Mattress Foundation/Smart Box Spring for Full-Size Bed
Buy It! Amazon Basics Mattress Foundation/Smart Box Spring for Full-Size Bed, $110.50 (orig. $130); amazon.com