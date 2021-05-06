The Compact Shelf That More Than 20,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Is 63% Off Right Now
If you’re in dire need of a new shelf but you don’t have the time to spend hours putting anything together, Furinno has you covered. The brand’s versatile beech-colored Turn-N-Tube multipurpose shelf is now on sale at Amazon, and more than 20,000 reviewers can’t get enough of it.
Usually retailing for $70, the beech version is now on sale for $26. If the major 63 percent discount isn’t enough to entice you to click purchase, reviews from shoppers will do the trick. “Shipping was fast. Package came in good shape. I put it together in about eight minutes,” one customer wrote. Another person agreed about putting the piece together, remarking, “I am the WORST at assembling anything so I was thinking I’d have to make my partner do it, but this was super easy to assemble and took me five minutes.”
Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube Shelf, $26 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Available in multiple colors, including a fun ocean blue and a bright pink, the Furinno Turn-N-Tube multipurpose shelf comes in a modern, simplistic design. Made of wood and PVC, the shelf is separated into four sections with space between each shelf for display or storage. As multiple reviewers noted, the shelf is so easy to put together because of the tubes that connect each section.
On top of its easy assembly, the shelf also fits in a variety of spaces. “It's not too big but not too small,” writes one shopper. "It doesn't take up a lot of space, so it's perfect for small rooms in apartments or townhouses. It fits a lot of stuff on it and it's sturdy for the price.” Another remarked that due to the constraints of an apartment, this shelf, which didn’t require being attached to the wall, was a perfect choice. “Great shelf for the money,” they added.
From displaying family photographs to using the shelf as a makeshift kitchen pantry, reviewers admit they love this item so much that they’ve bought multiple. Thanks to the major current discount, now is the perfect time to head to Amazon and do the same.
