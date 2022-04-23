Amazon's Best-Selling End Table Is 'Perfect for Small Spaces' — and It's Up to 64% Off
The ideal end table should provide ample storage space for your beverages, books, lighting, and whatever else you want on hand — without taking up too much room. That's why tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this compact one that's majorly discounted right now.
On sale for up to 64 percent off, the Furinno Turn-N-Tube end table features three tiers that can each hold up to 15 pounds. That means there's plenty of room to store and display your items, including decor like plants, candles, and coffee table books. Its open design allows for easy access to whatever you put on it.
Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in French Oak Gray and Black, $17.65 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
Measuring 13.4 inches wide and 22.8 inches high, the table is great for small spaces. Shoppers have used the versatile piece to maximize storage space in their living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, home offices, and kitchens.
If you're not super handy, don't fret; the table is so easy to put together. In fact, you don't even need tools: As its name implies, assembly just involves twisting in the tubes and caps into the appropriate slots of the boards.
The end table is a huge hit with shoppers, earning more than 35,700 five-star ratings so far. It's even the best-selling end table on Amazon right now.
In reviews, shoppers rave that the "sturdy" table is "perfect for small spaces" and adds "valuable storage space." Others call out its easy assembly, with one saying, "I could've put it together with my eyes closed. It took two minutes." Still more praise how "elegant" and "great" it looks in person, especially considering how affordable it is.
The table is currently available in five colors, and while pricing depends on the color, almost all of them are on sale for a little more than $17. There's no word on when the deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Furinno Turn-N-Tube end table while it's still on sale.
Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in Americano and Black, $18.15 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in Columbia Walnut and Black, $22.80 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table in White and Espresso; $17.20 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com
