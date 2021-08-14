This Versatile Shelf Hidden in Amazon's Outlet Store Is 60% Off
If you're looking for an accessible way to store your belongings at home, Amazon customers recommend this versatile storage shelf. The best part? It's on major sale at Amazon's outlet right now.
Customers use the Furinno Turn-S-Tube 5-Tier Shelf in a variety of rooms, to display everything from books and plants to dinnerware and bathroom essentials. At just 11.6 inches wide, the narrow shelf won't take up much space, so it works well in studio apartments, college dorms, or a small, empty area in your home.
Buy It! Furinno Turn-S-Tube 5-Tier Shelf, $22.80 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com
While the storage shelf doesn't take up much space, it can store quite a bit. Each shelf can hold up to 20 pounds, and the vertical storage shelf also has plenty of space between each tier. Even better, many customers say that it's a breeze to assemble. You don't even need any tools to attach the tubes to the shelves.
The storage shelf has picked up more than 5,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers raving about how it's lightweight and easy to put together. According to the reviews, it's useful in every type of space, including living rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and dining rooms.
"I needed a shelf for the corner of my room near my entertainment stand to hold books and other collectibles, so I could finally pull them out of a box and display them," one customer wrote. "[This shelf] is perfect for this purpose. I actually really love it and think it added a lot to my living space."
"I love this shelf!" another customer wrote. "I needed it to hold all my baby supplies from the bottle warmer, diapers, burp cloth, and even the camera up top. I still have room to sit my drinks, humidifier, bottle thermal bag for middle of night feedings and more. [It] gives me so much more space for items, and provides more space in my room, because it's tall instead of wide. The plus is it only took 10 minutes to put together!"
The five-tier shelf comes in a variety of colors and tube designs that range in prices. Many of the options are on sale for under $40, but the best deal is the square tube shelf in French oak gray and black. Right now, it's on sale for $22.80.
For open display storage that can hold just about anything, shop the Furinno Turn-S-Tube 5-Tier Shelf while it's 60 percent off.
- This Versatile Shelf Hidden in Amazon's Outlet Store Is 60% Off
- Meet the $20 'Good-for-Everything' T-Shirt Dress That's So Comfy, Shoppers Are Buying It in Bulk
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is So Powerful, It Cools Down a Room in '5 Minutes'
- Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 52%) on These Popular Products