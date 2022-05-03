Amazon Shoppers Love This Multifunctional Bookcase That's Currently on Sale for Up to 42% Off
Three days into May, spring has officially sprung. But unlike the colorful flowers, sunny skies, and higher temperatures, there's one traditional aspect of the season that some people aren't always eager to embrace: spring cleaning.
Listen, we get it — taking time to organize your home is easier said than done. But having ample storage space to utilize makes the process way less daunting. And right now, a convenient bookcase that thousands of Amazon shoppers love is on sale for up to 42 percent off.
The Furinno Basic Storage Bookcase includes six cubes that can be used with or without square organizational bins that can be placed inside whichever slots you choose (three cloth bins are included.) Measuring 31.6 inches wide and 23.6 inches high, the medium-sized bookshelf is suitable for a variety of spaces. All three of the white wooden bookcases are on sale, with the blue polka dot bin pairing offering the largest discount.
Buy It! Furinno Basic Storage Bookcase, $53.65 (orig. $91.99); amazon.com
Customers have used the bookshelf as an entertainment console below their TVs to store DVDs, gaming accessories, and decor, or in kids' bedrooms and playrooms. The bins are convenient for keeping toys out of sight, and each shelf is nearly 10 inches tall, making them the ideal size for holding children's books and stuffed animals. Each shelf can also hold up to 10 pounds, and one shopper wrote that their kids "use the top to play with their toy animals, figures, cars, etc."
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bookcase with shelves a perfect rating, and reviewers noted that its expensive-looking appearance exceeded their expectations. Furinno is known for high-quality, affordable furniture like this best-selling end table that shoppers call "perfect for small spaces." It's a reliable brand to turn to, and this marked-down piece is no exception.
Shop the highly-rated bookcase while it's on sale at Amazon.
