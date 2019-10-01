The Internet Is Officially Obsessed with Yoga Skeletons — and You Shop Them on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

In case you missed it, yoga skeletons (yes, that’s a thing) seem to be one of 2019’s hottest Halloween decoration trends. Trader Joe’s recently rolled out spooky-yet-cute skeleton planters that went viral, and other retailers like Michael’s have their own sets of skeletal yogis too. But if you don’t have time to make it to TJ’s or Michael’s any time soon, don’t fret — you can shop similar, equally zenned-out skeletons on Amazon.

The yoga skeletons from Fun Express come as a set of three, with each skeleton doing a different pose. The hand-painted resin figurines are only five inches tall, so they’re easy to stick all around your house. Since the set was only listed on the retail giant at the end of August, it’s still racking up reviews — but those who have already purchased it say the figurines are super cute and great quality.

Buy It! Yoga Skeleton Halloween Decorations, $21.99; amazon.com

And those aren’t the only yoga skeletons available on the retail giant — you can even snag a unique mermaid set that’s quickly going out of stock. The mermaid skeletons come complete with clamshell bras and long, flowy hair, and they’re also available for individual purchase.

Buy It! Gnz Dead Sea Mermaid Yoga Skeleton Shelf Sitters, $39.95; amazon.com

With Halloween just around the corner, a few trends have been popping up over the last few months in anticipation of the spook-tacular holiday, including velvet pumpkins, black succulents and zombie-inspired lawn flamingos, all of which you can shop on Amazon.

Buy It! Skeleton Flamingo Yard Ornaments with Stakes, $35.99; amazon.com

Amazon has even curated a storefront filled with everything you need for a scary good time, including tons of decorations, party supplies, costumes, candy, and more. You can even browse through some Halloween items trending on the site, like these fully adjustable, 16-inch hanging skeletons, and this hilarious restroom door cover featuring a skeleton reading a newspaper.

Below, shop some more scary good skeletal finds on Amazon, and check out everything Halloween on the site here.

Buy It! Skeleton Restroom Door Cover, $5.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Blue Panda Skeleton Garland, $9.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Posable Halloween Skeletons, $10.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Lakeside Collection Skeleton Mermaid Figurine, $12.98; amazon.com