The Internet Is Officially Obsessed with Yoga Skeletons — and You Shop Them on Amazon

They’re the perfect balance between scary and cute

By Christina Butan
October 01, 2019 06:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

In case you missed it, yoga skeletons (yes, that’s a thing) seem to be one of 2019’s hottest Halloween decoration trends. Trader Joe’s recently rolled out spooky-yet-cute skeleton planters that went viral, and other retailers like Michael’s have their own sets of skeletal yogis too. But if you don’t have time to make it to TJ’s or Michael’s any time soon, don’t fret — you can shop similar, equally zenned-out skeletons on Amazon.

The yoga skeletons from Fun Express come as a set of three, with each skeleton doing a different pose. The hand-painted resin figurines are only five inches tall, so they’re easy to stick all around your house. Since the set was only listed on the retail giant at the end of August, it’s still racking up reviews — but those who have already purchased it say the figurines are super cute and great quality.

Buy It! Yoga Skeleton Halloween Decorations, $21.99; amazon.com

And those aren’t the only yoga skeletons available on the retail giant — you can even snag a unique mermaid set that’s quickly going out of stock. The mermaid skeletons come complete with clamshell bras and long, flowy hair, and they’re also available for individual purchase.

Amazon

Buy It! Gnz Dead Sea Mermaid Yoga Skeleton Shelf Sitters, $39.95; amazon.com

With Halloween just around the corner, a few trends have been popping up over the last few months in anticipation of the spook-tacular holiday, including velvet pumpkins, black succulents and zombie-inspired lawn flamingos, all of which you can shop on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Skeleton Flamingo Yard Ornaments with Stakes, $35.99; amazon.com

Amazon has even curated a storefront filled with everything you need for a scary good time, including tons of decorations, party supplies, costumes, candy, and more. You can even browse through some Halloween items trending on the site, like these fully adjustable, 16-inch hanging skeletons, and this hilarious restroom door cover featuring a skeleton reading a newspaper. 

Below, shop some more scary good skeletal finds on Amazon, and check out everything Halloween on the site here.

Amazon

Buy It! Skeleton Restroom Door Cover, $5.50; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blue Panda Skeleton Garland, $9.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Posable Halloween Skeletons, $10.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Lakeside Collection Skeleton Mermaid Figurine, $12.98; amazon.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.