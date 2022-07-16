All of These Under-$15 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Supplies Are on Sale at Amazon This Weekend

Both have handles made from bamboo, a more sustainable material that's still long-lasting. Plus, they have replaceable heads made from plant products and recycled plastic, so even when they do get worn out, you can pop on a new one and keep the same base. And did we mention the most genius feature? The sponges are equipped with flat bottoms so they can stand upright to dry quickly. Reviewers love both tools, with one noting that their dish sponge had been through "months of heavy use and [is] still going strong."