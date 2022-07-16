All of These Under-$15 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Supplies Are on Sale at Amazon This Weekend
We're reminded more and more these days how important sustainable choices are for the good of our planet. So, if you've ever found yourself eyeing up your daily cleaning tasks and wishing there were easy, affordable swaps you could make to be more environmentally friendly, there's an amazing solution.
Full Circle Home has a huge range of products to tackle all your normal chores, and they do it all with the planet in mind. That means recycled and eco-conscious materials, plastic-free packaging, fair and ethical labor, and products that last longer. The brand's products are all budget-friendly to begin with, but right now, many of its bestsellers are also 20 percent off at Amazon thanks to a coupon that is applied at checkout, so it's a perfect time to make the switch.
You'll have your dishes totally covered, with two great long-handled sponge options — one the more classic style with a built-in soap dispenser, and the other dish sponge designed to be long and gentle enough to perfectly clean inside drinking glasses.
Both have handles made from bamboo, a more sustainable material that's still long-lasting. Plus, they have replaceable heads made from plant products and recycled plastic, so even when they do get worn out, you can pop on a new one and keep the same base. And did we mention the most genius feature? The sponges are equipped with flat bottoms so they can stand upright to dry quickly. Reviewers love both tools, with one noting that their dish sponge had been through "months of heavy use and [is] still going strong."
Full Circle also has an entire collection of cleaning tools that are fully compostable, and one of those is included in this deal lineup. The scouring pads are truly zero waste. Made from coconut husk and natural latex, they're just as effective as any other scrubbing pad, but when you're ready to replace them, the old ones can be tossed right in the compost!
Ready to take on those tedious cleaning tasks, like getting crumbs out of the keyboard or scrubbing hard-to-reach crevices? The three-in-one electronics cleaning set has a double-sided tool that works to clean up any type of electronic device, plus a wiping pad that'll leave any screen shining.
Meanwhile, the popular detail cleaning brush is designed for effortless cleaning of spots that are usually a hassle. A strong scrubber is combined with a small scraping tool and a pointed end, for another multi-functional tool perfect for tight crevices, drains, sinks, tile, and any other tricky spot that's been neglected. One reviewer who said they were skeptical about the tool at first, raved that they "bought one, and then three additional ones" because they loved it so much.
A sustainable cleaning routine has never been easier to come by. Shop all of these picks and more from the 20 percent off sale at Amazon below.
