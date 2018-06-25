Frosting Face-Off! See the Unusual Way Property Brothers Star Drew Scott Chose His Wedding Cake

Drew Scott and Linda Phan‘s dreamy Italian wedding was a mash-up from start to finish.

The Property Brothers star and his bride, the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, who tied the knot on May 12, blended their cultures — Scottish and Chinese — personal styles, families and even their cake, which featured a split design that represents both of them.

Their journey to create the final, show-stopping confection is documented in a Food Network special, Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda, airing Monday night at 7pm.

Ahead of the big day, three San Francisco bakery owners, Alison Okabayashi of Pretty Please Bakeshop, Natalie Pearce of Natty Cakes, and Amanda Nguyen of Butter&, competed to be able to create the dessert for their destination wedding. The winning bakery will be revealed during Monday’s episode.

In the clip above, Scott and Phan stop by Pretty Please Bakeshop, to check out one of the contenders. Half of the elaborate, tiered creation features hunter green (a main color in the Scott family tartan), a classic plaid print, and gold silhouettes of “revelers” dancing and singing karaoke — a nod to the couple’s unusual first date.

The other half pay is “inspired by your wedding location,” the baker explains. It features watercolor and marble motifs, and even a layer decorated with detailing reminiscent of Italian church architecture.

The two sides are divided by small edible gifts, macarons and biscotti, that appear to tumble down the side.

In addition to the winning cake, the couple’s reception in Puglia, Italy, also featured a sweet buffet with 16 (!) different Italian desserts like almond cake, fruit tarts and pistachio ice cream with olive oil.

Despite the over-the-top offerings the pair kept a decidedly low-key outlook on the big day. “We’re so easygoing, literally the wedding tent could blow away, the cake could fall flat, and her dress could not show up, and it wouldn’t matter,” Scott told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony. “We just want to have family and friends together.”

Watch Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda Monday, June 25, at 7pm on Food Network.