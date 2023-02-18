The Best Bath Towels We Tested Are a Spa-Worthy Bathroom Upgrade, and They're on Sale

During the winter, it's simply delightful snuggling into a big warm, soft bath towel after stepping out of the bath or shower. If you find that your towels aren't quite as plush anymore, or efficient enough to absorb all the water from your body quickly, it might be time for an upgrade.

We tested 31 bath towels, and our PEOPLE Tested team's top pick was the Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towel. Right now, the brand is having a Presidents Day sale, and for a limited time, you can score the luxurious towels at a discount.

The Frontgate Resort Collection was named the best overall bath towel when we evaluated the towels in our lab based on durability, absorbency, softness, and overall value. They are made of 100 percent woven Turkish cotton and are available in 26 colors, including neutral solids like pine, carbon, and indigo blue. The towels come in four sizes (bath, sheet, hand, and a set of two washcloths), so there are options "for every bathroom, style, and towel user," according to our testers.

Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels, $26.60–$68.80 (orig. $28–$72); frontgate.com

Each bath towel measures 30 inches by 57 inches, and our team was impressed by the material and size. The plush towel passed with flying colors during the durability and absorbency tests. "It feels soft and thick," one tester said.

One downside to the bath towel a tester noted was it shrunk a bit and measured 29.5 by 56 inches after washing, and there were a few loose threads. They also said their "hands were dried within two passes of the towel" and when placed in a bowl of water, the towel absorbed "most of it."

"It totally reminds me of the spa. I love how light and fluffy it is," an additional tester, who used the towels for three months, shared. Our team suggested that if you want a full spa experience at home, opt for a bath sheet, as it's a larger size that you can easily lounge around in for hours.

Give your bathroom a spa-worthy upgrade with these PEOPLE Tested-approved bath towels from Frontgate. Keep scrolling to check out the "best overall" towels in a six-piece set, while the discount lasts.

Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection 6-Piece Bath Towel Set in White, $159.60 (orig. $168); frontgate.com

Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection 6-Piece Bath Towel Set in Indigo Blue, $159.60 (orig. $168); frontgate.com

Frontgate

Buy It! Frontgate Resort Collection 6-Piece Bath Towel Set in Ivory, $159.60 (orig. $168); frontgate.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.