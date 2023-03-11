10 Under-$25 Amazon Finds to Instantly Upgrade Your Front Porch This Spring

With freezing temperatures nearly behind us, it's time to look ahead to warmer weather — and an easy way to get in the spring mindset is by sprucing up your home and swapping in some cute outdoor decor.

Right now, Amazon has a ton of front porch decor that will instantly upgrade your home. From doormats to greenery, these decorations will brighten up your outdoor space, and they're all super affordable, as every item comes in at under $25. Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces that will bring a touch of spring to your front door.

Under-$25 Front Porch Decor from Amazon

If you're looking to bring a little more warmth you can't go wrong with these outdoor string lights. The globe-shaped lights are 25 feet long, come with 27 bulbs (two to spare), and look great on a balcony, hanging over your front door, or along your roof. The hanging process is made easier by side clips, which are attached to each light. The outdoor string lights are weatherproof and have an IP44 waterproof rating, so you won't have to remember to take them in every time it rains.

The now-$15 lights are Amazon best-sellers that have racked up more than 41,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer said the set gave off "a nice amount of light (perfect brightness), and they were pretty easy to hang." They continued, "It added the perfect touch to my bohemian-themed porch."

Amazon

Buy It! Brightown Store Outdoor String Lights, $15.25 with coupon (orig. $16.95); amazon.com

For a pop of color, check out the ArtBloom Eight-Bundle Artificial Flowers. The faux flowers are made from plastic, so they last year-round and require zero maintenance. They're available in eight colors, including fuchsia, yellow, and pink, and there's a grass version to add more greenery to your porch.



The bundle of eight includes 20 flowers with realistic petals and stems that stand 13 inches high, and they can easily fit in flower beds, pots, or hanging baskets on your porch. If you find that you can't get enough of these flowers, they also come in a 20-bundle.

"I am really impressed… The stems are strong and the flowers were vivid in color. The quality is exceptional," wrote one shopper in their review. They said that the flowers filled their planter "nicely," and added, "they turned out so pretty and are such a burst of color."

Amazon

Buy It! ArtBloom Eight-Bundle Artificial Flowers, $14.99; amazon.com

You may have taken down your Christmas wreath months ago, but that doesn't mean your door has to remain bare. The Cewor Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath has faux eucalyptus leaves and white berries that bring beautiful greenery and life to your front door, without the need to water and maintain them.



The outer diameter measures 20 inches across, and the wreath's branches and leaves are arrangeable, so you can adjust the shape. Amazon shoppers are fans of how customizable it is, as one reviewer shared that they added yellow silk flowers to their wreath. Another shopper wrote, "This wreath was exactly what I looking for to hang on my door between holidays."

Amazon

Buy It! Cewor Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath, $20.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

If you're looking to add a little pizzazz to your home's exterior this spring, don't miss out on Amazon's front porch decor selections. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite picks below.

Amazon

Buy It! Bottalive Store Buffalo Plaid Check Rug, $17.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Satefello 10-Bundle Artificial Flowers, $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Asoulin Farmhouse Door Welcome Sign, $18.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yakii Decorative LED Candle Lantern, $21.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Trendin Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Barnyard Designs 'Home Sweet Home' Doormat, $23.95 (orig. $28.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Threan Sunflower Welcome Sign, $21.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.