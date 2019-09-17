From Lip Kits to Home Goods? Kylie Jenner Reveals She Plans to Expand Her Brand Way Beyond Beauty

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

Kylie Jenner may be a billionaire, but that doesn’t mean she plans on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder seems to have her sights set on a new business venture: Bed linens.

In a teaser article for her cover story in Playboy’s Fall 2019 “Pleasure Issue,” Jenner, 22, was asked a series of intimate questions, including what makes her feel pleasure, by boyfriend Travis Scott, who moderated the interview.

The mogul’s answer? “I get pleasure in doing things that people say I can’t do.”

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 19 months, with Scott, admits that ever since she started Kylie Cosmetics and creating her famous lip kits, she has become more and more obsessed with embracing her entrepreneurial spirit.

Now that she’s cracked the beauty industry — including the launch of her skincare line, Kylie Skin, in May — Jenner says she “can’t wait to keep expanding and creating new things.”

But instead of continuing on with makeup and skincare, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is planning on making her way into some other lifestyle sectors: namely, home goods and wines.

“It doesn’t really feel like you’re done yet with expanding your brand,” Scott said in the interview. “I overheard you talking the other day. Were you talking about wines and linens?”

“I haven’t started on wine and bed linens,” Jenner admits, “but I think you probably overheard us trademarking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up.”

“After we built Kylie Cosmetics, I feel like I found a passion in building from the ground up and creating businesses and new companies,” Jenner continued to tell the “Sicko Mode” singer. “Now that I know the whole process really well, it comes easily to me and it’s really fun and definitely a passion of mine.”

In the rest of the interview, which was previewed exclusively with PEOPLE, Jenner opens up about other personal topics.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” Jenner told Scott, who also creative directed the shoot and posed alongside his girlfriend for the eight-page spread. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Acknowledging that they’ve had their fair share of highs and lows like any other couple, Jenner says weathering tough times has only helped them grow closer together.

“We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” she told Scott, who asked why she thinks their relationship has been successful. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Playboy’s “Pleasure Issue” is “dedicated to the principle that pleasure is a human right, that everyone should be free to pursue pleasure in all of its forms,” says the outlet’s executive editor Shane Michael Singh. “Providing an intimate space for Kylie and Travis to express themselves freely and artistically is really what it’s all about.”