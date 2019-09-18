You Can Get a Handmade Replica of Monica Geller’s Iconic Yellow Peephole Frame for Under $30 on Amazon

If you don’t have the room (or funds) to shop that Friends-inspired apothecary table from Pottery Barn, don’t fret: You can still make your home feel a little bit like your favorite TV show with this affordable replica of Monica Geller’s yellow picture frame.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Friends fanatic or have barely watched the show at all — you’ve probably seen that iconic frame hanging around the peephole on Monica’s apartment door. If you’ve always wished you had one too, or need the perfect gift for a pop culture-obsessed friend, you can actually snag a lookalike for only $27 on Amazon. Created by artist Handmade with Love by Fatima, the resin frame is handmade, comes with double-sided tape, and is Prime shipping eligible, which means it’ll be delivered in two days (or less) if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Image zoom ABC

RELATED: The Friends Limited Edition Central Perk Coffee is Officially Available on Amazon

The frame has racked up nearly 900 perfect five-star reviews — it’s so highly rated that it stands at an overall 4.9-star rating, which isn’t an easy feat to achieve on the retail giant. Shoppers say that the frame is high quality and looks exactly like the one on the show, plus they had a good experience purchasing from the artist.

Image zoom

Buy It! Handmade with Love by Fatima Peephole Yellow Frame, $26.95; amazon.com

“I bought 2 that were for my daughters-in-law who are both avid Friends fans and aficionados! They both LOVED IT. It was so well made, so spot on as far as likeness to the one in the show. I heard it was also ‘very easy to install and looked great’ from one of my gift recipients,” one customer wrote. “She was right when Fatima said it is a must for a true Friends fan. Delivery was exactly as expected, in time for the holidays. Packaging was carefully and beautifully done. If Fatima had anything else we were interested in, I would buy again in a heartbeat!”

RELATED: PSA: You Can Buy the Exact Poster Hanging in Monica Geller’s Living Room — Plus, 17 More Friends-Inspired Finds

Another reviewer wrote, “I purchased this product a few months ago for a friend of mine. Both her and I are huge fans of the TV show Friends and she had gotten her own place last year. I got this for her as a housewarming gift. It was perfect! She loved it so much and was thrilled that she didn’t need to use anything to put it up except what was already applied on the back, which was some durable double-sided tape. I haven’t heard of it coming down yet so it’s still holding on strong. All she needs to do now is paint the door a Friends shade of purple!”

Handmade by Fatima also creates a replica of the ‘Homemade 1 Cent Pickles’ utensils jar often seen in Monica’s kitchen counter for $125.

With the Friends 25th anniversary this month, there’s no better time to get the frame for yourself or a Friends-lover. And if you want to go all out, you can shop more merch inspired by the show, including mugs, plush lobsters, and t-shirts, on Amazon.