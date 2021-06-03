Contemporary pop artist Burton Morris' debut NFT collection, "The Art of Friends," is available to bid on until June 7

You Can Own a Piece of Central Perk! Friends Artist Burton Morris Is Auctioning His Iconic Work

Fans of Friends have the opportunity to take home memorabilia from the series.

On Thursday, contemporary pop artist Burton Morris debuted his first NFT collection entitled The Art of Friends. Over the show's 10 seasons, Friends featured over a dozen of Morris' original artworks, including behind the notorious orange couch in Central Perk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now fans will get the opportunity to own some of those pieces with a five-day auction running from June 3 through June 7.

Friends NFT Collection Credit: Burton Morris Studio

"The future of these iconic works are now in the hands of the fans that made Friends one of the most beloved series in television history," said Morris in a statement.

"I remember the day my sister called to tell me she saw an actor on a new television show called Friends wearing a tee-shirt featuring my artwork of a big hitter baseball player. The actor was David Schwimmer (Ross), who wore it during the taping of the third episode," he continued. "The next day, I connected with show creators who decided they wanted to feature my art on the set. Twenty-five years later, collectors and fans can own and immortalize the show's influence through The Art of Friends for generations to come."

Friends NFT Collection Credit: Burton Morris Studio

Friends NFT Collection Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Eleven pieces will be auctioned as one-of-a-kind NFTs (non-fungible tokens), including Coffee Cup, King Kong, Lady Liberty and more, with bidding beginning at $100.

Big Hitter, the infamous work that began Morris' longtime legacy on Friends, will be available for purchase as a limited edition NFT and will be priced at $150.

Crypto native-collectors and fans new to the NFT world can acquire, trade and re-sell NFTs on the platform using Etherium (ETH) for the auction items. Once purchased, the artwork will include proof of ownership and authenticity.