Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Friends 25th Anniversary celebration just keeps going, and you might not be able to be any more excited about this latest news.

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler and Joey’s iconic New York City apartment is being brought back to life in the form of an immersive pop-up experience, officially open to the public from September 8 through October 9 and costing $29.50 per person, according to a press release.

Image zoom Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing NBCU Photo

Located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, where the show was originally set, the apartment — called “The One with the Pop-Up” — features all the set re-creations, props and costumes that are seared into your brain from 10 seasons on NBC and endless rewatches on Netflix. Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by Superfly and Warner Bros., go on sale August 2 at friends25popup.com.

“It’s been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages,” said Peter van Roden, Warner Bros. senior vice president of global themed entertainment and consumer products.

Image zoom Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He added: “As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments.”

The apartment pop-up (which also includes a Friends merchandise store) will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In March, Friends alumna Courteney Cox sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a video from the very spot that was used to represent the outside view of the apartment Monica and company shared on the hit sitcom.

Image zoom Friends cast NBC/Getty

“Goodnight guys, I’m going home,” Cox, 54, joked in the Instagram video, waving goodbye while walking toward the building (presumably to see pals Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, waiting upstairs).

But despite fans’ continued interest in the show, a Friends reboot seems unlikely.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October.

The Friends star concluded, “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening.”