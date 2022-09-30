Lifestyle Home Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals to Organize Your Fridge and Freezer, and Prices Start at $15 Create a TikTok-worthy fridge and save up to 49 percent By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. If you're tired of struggling to find what you need in the fridge, losing things to the back corners, or never knowing what needs to be on the shopping list, it's probably time for an organization intervention. You may have seen one of the hugely popular TikTok accounts dedicated to gloriously satisfying fridge and kitchen organizing (and perhaps felt inferior looking at your own chaotic fridge). Thankfully, Amazon is filled with products designed specifically to solve this problem, letting you organize your fridge to tidy perfection. Plus, you'll find plenty of deals on some of the best options out there, so you can save a bit of money on your new and improved fridge and freezer set-up. You can scoop discounts up to 49 percent off on a range of multi-pack organizing bins that serve versatile uses in the fridge, freezer, and even pantry, as well as specific tools for organizing drinks, sauces, and wine. Costs for long-lasting organization tools can add up quickly, but if you take advantage of these solid savings, you can reorganize quickly and easily — without breaking any budget. Shop Amazon's Best Fridge and Freezer Organization Deals: Lifewit 2-Pack Beverage Holder Rack, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Vtopmart 4-Pack Refrigerator Wine and Water Bottle Holder, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Raweao 6-Pack Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $18.99 (orig. $26.99) Rarapop 3-Pack Non-Skid Lazy Susan Turntable Display Stand, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) Seseno Set of 8 Refrigerator Pantry Organizer Bins, $19.99 (orig. $25.99) Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Esarora 6-Pack Plastic Storage Bin with Lid and Divider, $26.99 (orig. $34.99) Hudgan 8-Piece Multi-Size Stackable Storage Bins Set, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Shopwithgreen 2-Pack Pull-Out Fridge Drawers, $33.24 (orig. $39.99) Rula Self-Pushing Soda Can Organizer, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. There are a variety of deals to shop when it comes to fridge organizing bins, but the best bang for your buck is this Seseno 8-piece set. The plastic set is complete with a versatile range of styles, including an egg container, can storage, and larger bins ideal for hunks of cheese or bottles of sauces. The array of sizes and shapes means you'll be able to organize just about anything. Amazon Buy It! Seseno Set of 8 Refrigerator Pantry Organizer Bins, $19.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com If you prefer an item-by-item organizing style, there are still options aplenty. This Vtopmart organizer includes four organizers designed to fit wine, water bottles, or other bulky bottles. You can use them just as easily on the counter as in the fridge, depending on the type of drink you're storing. Don't miss out on snagging the Rarapop turntable stands, which are a whopping 44 percent off. The stands are constructed to hold all of your sauces, condiments, and pickled goods. You can spin them freely, so you'll never lose track of that old jar of miso paste or jam that might otherwise head to the depths of the fridge. You can even repurpose them in a spice cabinet or pantry, since each set comes with three. Amazon Buy It! Rarapop 3-Pack Non-Skid Lazy Susan Turntable Display Stand, $19.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com For those whose fridges are stocked with more drinks than anything else, there's a deal on an adjustable can and bottle organizer that automatically dispenses your next beverage. You can adjust the size of each "lane" of the organizer to account for smaller and larger drinks, and then load it up with everything from seltzers and juice to beer. It can hold about 30 drinks at once, so it's no wonder one reviewer said, it "took us from chaos to organized! Made a huge difference and our guests ooh and [ahh] over pulling an option from the refrigerator now." Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our top fridge and freezer organization deals happening at Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! Lifewit 2-Pack Beverage Holder Rack, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vtopmart 4-Pack Refrigerator Wine and Water Bottle Holder, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Raweao 6-Pack Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $18.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Esarora 6-Pack Plastic Storage Bin with Lid and Divider, $26.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hudgan 8-Piece Multi-Size Stackable Storage Bins Set, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shopwithgreen 2-Pack Pull-Out Fridge Drawers, $33.24 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 