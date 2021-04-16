The rapper previously listed the 7,786-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion for $6.6 million last year

French Montana Selling Calabasas Home That Once Belonged to Selena Gomez for $5 Million — See Inside!

French Montana is re-listing his California home.

Now listed with Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald from The Oppenheim Group, the "Writing on the Wall" rapper, 36, is selling his Calabasas home for $4.99 million. He previously listed the home for $6.6 million last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, purchased the 7,786-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion from Gomez, 27, in 2016 for $3.3 million — more than $1 million under her original asking price of $4.5 million.

Sitting on a three acre lot, the main home features five bedrooms, six baths and five fireplaces, as well as a guest house out back that was converted into a recording studio by Montana.

Filled with floor-to-ceiling windows, the main house also boasts a wine cellar, movie theater and two-story billiards room, as well as an impressive kitchen outfitted with two dishwashers, a chef's island and a breakfast nook.

french montana home

french montana home

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

The spacious primary suite is made for relaxation, featuring a spa-like bath and a steam shower as well as large walk-in closet and seating area. Meanwhile a detached guest house has its own living room, a full bathroom as well as a terrace with a cozy fireplace.

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

The home also has plenty to offer in terms of outdoor space with a pool and spa, cabana, courtyard, outdoor kitchen with a brick pizza oven and plenty of seating for dining al fresco.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

French Montana house Credit: Noel Kleinman

Montana reportedly made a number of upgrades to the house since purchasing it from the "Lose You to Love Me" singer.