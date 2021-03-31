Fredrik Eklund Is Now a Full Cast Member of Both Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and New York

Fredrik Eklund is the first agent in the Million Dollar Listing franchise to appear in both the Los Angeles and New York cast

Fredrik Eklund is officially bicoastal!

After previous guest appearances on the West Coast, the real estate agent has now joined the cast of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, in addition to his spot on the Million Dollar Listing New York team.

Eklund, 43, is the first agent in the Bravo franchise to pull double duty and tells PEOPLE the experience is not been without its challenges.

"I filmed BOTH shows, NY and LA, and it wasn't easy but I'm so grateful to be able to let the cameras in on the good, bad and ugly of working bicoastal and ruffle feathers of brokers everywhere," he says.

Eklund added that it was "tricky" navigating the travel between New York and Los Angeles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Especially traveling back and forth was tricky because of the lockdowns and we covered that too — my frustration and learning patience, which isn't one of my strengths," he tells PEOPLE.

Eklund isn't the only one making Million Dollar Listing history. The upcoming season of MDLNY will also feature the show's first female broker, Kirsten Jordan.

Jordan is a top real estate broker with over a decade of experience in the industry. She's also a mom of three, according to her Bravo bio.

In a trailer for the upcoming season — which premieres May 6 — Jordan, Eklund, and the rest of the MDLNY team struggle to get creative as the COVID-19 pandemic completely shifts the city's real estate landscape.

"Last year was of course very challenging because of the lockdowns and limitations on traveling, and instead of shying away from filming that, we covered exactly that," Eklund told PEOPLE of the upcoming season. "That's what makes our show real."

"2020 was a sad and difficult year for all of us, but the real estate markets did very well all over," he continued. "And the expansion of my team and working in LA too helped to make it our best year ever."