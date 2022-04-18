Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates 18 Months of Sobriety: 'The Best Feeling'

"I often think of how I've reconnected with the boy I was a long time ago," the Bravo star said as he reflected on his sobriety journey

Fredrik Eklund is living his best sober life!

Celebrating his 18 months of sobriety on Monday, the Million Dollar Listing alum shared via Instagram some of the transformations he's experienced since making the decision to battle his alcohol addiction over a year ago.

"Some ways I've changed," he began the lengthy post detailing his sobriety journey alongside a picture of himself with his husband, Derek Kaplan. "Feeling good early in the morning, full use of my intelligence, joy in my work, the love and trust of my children, lack of remorse, the confidence of my friends, the respect of my family, the trust in a happy future, the appreciation of the beauties of nature, knowing what it is all about."

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Kareem Black/Bravo/Getty

Eklund, 44, continued, "I'm also dreaming more and starting new projects everywhere. Traveling has gotten a new meaning. I've doubled my real estate business in just this fairly short time. I'm present and more efficient, yet go slower through each day."

Additionally, the real estate agent said he's "become more myself" in many ways following his new lifestyle choice "by peeling back the unnecessary and quieting the noise."

"I often think of how I've reconnected with the boy I was a long time ago," he wrote. "I can't explain it any other way but it's the best feeling and I'm eternally grateful for the help I've received to get here because I would not have been able to do it by myself. "

Eklund initially revealed that he was sober via an Instagram post in January 2021.

Sharing a carousel of photos of himself with his daughter, Milla, the Bravo star said that he was "77 days sober" at the time of that message.

"I've given up alcohol and though it's still pretty early I wanted to share with you how I feel about it," Eklund began his post at the time. "It was simply time to stop, actually overdue, and if you know me well you know it's been the one and only thing that's given me extra weight as a father, business man and health-nut for way too long."

Eklund shares twins Milla and Fredrik "Freddy" Jr., 4, with Kaplan, whom he married in 2013. The family relocated from New York City to Los Angeles in 2020.

In January last year, Eklund shared he was "160 days sober" claiming "it feels amazing."

Explaining that he is "a work in progress, still," the father of two said after making the decision to be sober, he does not "worry about the future like I used to."

"I don't question my ability as a father the way I used to. Meanwhile business is growing rapidly even in these weird and scary times," he added.