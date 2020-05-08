Million Dollar Listing’s Fredrik Eklund to Rent Country Estate for $150,000 — See Inside
“This house is really special so we’re looking for the right tenant to love it like we have," Eklund said
New listing alert!
Having recently made the move to Los Angeles with his family, Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund has decided to give a new tenant with deep pockets the chance to stay in his Connecticut home for the summer.
“We’ll be renting out our country home in Connecticut this summer,” he wrote on Instagram this week, alongside an impressive gallery of photos of the 5,144 sq. ft. estate — which is located on “almost 10 acres of gorgeousness” — and has its own pool, as well as a private lake.
“Available Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend,” he continued, adding that the asking price to rent out the property fully-furnished for the season is $150,000.
Highlighting some of the property’s assets, the realtor noted the “incredible” treetop views outside, as well as a “new outdoor Swedish sauna,” conveniently located right by the pool.
There’s also no shortage of areas to enjoy the surroundings, with a variety of lounging spots by the pool, some of which will even provide extra protection from the summer sun’s rays.
Of course, there’s plenty to see inside the Connecticut home as well.
“This classic Georgian estate was reimagined by a top NY designer,” Eklund explained of the four-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence.
Located in the “super-dreamy” town of Roxbury, the residence also boasts some high-profile neighbors, including Dustin Hoffman, Daniel Day-Lewis and former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter.
“This house is really special so we’re looking for the right tenant to love it like we have,” Eklund continued, noting that showings start on Monday with Maria Taylor of Klemm Real Estate.
Although Eklund won’t be around to make the most of the country home this summer, he's sure to enjoy life on the West Coast.
“It’s been quite a transition,” the star, who shares 2-year-old twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. with Derek Kaplan, told PEOPLE in March. “Overall it’s been incredible. People ask me why I moved to Beverly Hills from New York after 17 years, I always say the main reason is the kids.”
“They’re so obsessed,” he added. “They’re in the pool every day and they’re super, super happy. I feel torn because one side of me wants to spoil them, I just give them everything that they want but also another part of me is really jealous because I certainly didn’t have a childhood like that, but it’s just lovely to see them enjoying it so much.”