Million Dollar Listing’s Fredrik Eklund to Rent Country Estate for $150,000 — See Inside

“This house is really special so we’re looking for the right tenant to love it like we have," Eklund said

New listing alert!

Having recently made the move to Los Angeles with his family, Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund has decided to give a new tenant with deep pockets the chance to stay in his Connecticut home for the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’ll be renting out our country home in Connecticut this summer,” he wrote on Instagram this week, alongside an impressive gallery of photos of the 5,144 sq. ft. estate — which is located on “almost 10 acres of gorgeousness” — and has its own pool, as well as a private lake.

“Available Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend,” he continued, adding that the asking price to rent out the property fully-furnished for the season is $150,000.

Image zoom The private lake at Fredrik Eklund's Connecticut home Photographed by Evan Joseph

Image zoom Poolside view at Fredrik Eklund's home Photographed by Evan Joseph

Image zoom Fredrik Eklund's Connecticut home Photographed by Evan Joseph

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Creates Over-the-Top Star Wars Video to Sell $32M Property

Highlighting some of the property’s assets, the realtor noted the “incredible” treetop views outside, as well as a “new outdoor Swedish sauna,” conveniently located right by the pool.

There’s also no shortage of areas to enjoy the surroundings, with a variety of lounging spots by the pool, some of which will even provide extra protection from the summer sun’s rays.

Image zoom Treetop views alongside the pool at Fredrik Eklund's home Photographed by Evan Joseph

Image zoom Lounging outdoor area at the country estate Photographed by Evan Joseph

Image zoom Doors opening from indoors to outdoors Photographed by Evan Joseph

Image zoom Inside Fredrik Eklund's Connecticut home Photographed by Evan Joseph

Of course, there’s plenty to see inside the Connecticut home as well.

“This classic Georgian estate was reimagined by a top NY designer,” Eklund explained of the four-bedroom, 4-bathroom residence.

Located in the “super-dreamy” town of Roxbury, the residence also boasts some high-profile neighbors, including Dustin Hoffman, Daniel Day-Lewis and former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter.

“This house is really special so we’re looking for the right tenant to love it like we have,” Eklund continued, noting that showings start on Monday with Maria Taylor of Klemm Real Estate.

RELATED VIDEO: Take a Video Tour of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's $34 Million Boston Mansion

Although Eklund won’t be around to make the most of the country home this summer, he's sure to enjoy life on the West Coast.

“It’s been quite a transition,” the star, who shares 2-year-old twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. with Derek Kaplan, told PEOPLE in March. “Overall it’s been incredible. People ask me why I moved to Beverly Hills from New York after 17 years, I always say the main reason is the kids.”

“They’re so obsessed,” he added. “They’re in the pool every day and they’re super, super happy. I feel torn because one side of me wants to spoil them, I just give them everything that they want but also another part of me is really jealous because I certainly didn’t have a childhood like that, but it’s just lovely to see them enjoying it so much.”