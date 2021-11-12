"I wanted to push the envelope a little bit," says the star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing, who shares the home with husband Derek Kaplan and their 3-year-old twins

Fredrik Eklund Shows Off All-Pink L.A. Mansion: 'We Didn't Really Care What Anybody Else Thinks'

Fredrik Eklund is taking fans inside his lavish new six-bedroom Beverly Hills home that is far from ordinary!

"It is truly such an honor to see my dream come to life in such a colorful and brilliant way. I have owned many properties before, but being able to design one with one of my favorite designers, Paris Farino, for my family was so special," Eklund told PEOPLE exclusively.

"We incorporated my husband's and brother's art, grandmother's furniture, and so many more little details that make this house into the perfect family home."

Fredrik Eklund home Credit: Nils Timm Visuals

Eklund explained why he chose to embrace playful design and unconventional decor pieces for the home in an interview with archdigest.com. "I knew from the beginning that I wanted to push the envelope a little bit, Derek and I fully agreed on that," he said. "We didn't really care what anybody else thinks. To say it doesn't have to be right for anybody else, it just has to be right for us—that gave us freedom."

Fredrik Eklund home Credit: Nils Timm Visuals

Eklund collaborated on the home with interior designer Paris Forino who he has teamed up with previously.

Fredrik Eklund home Credit: Nils Timm Visuals

He and Kaplan have been married for 10 years and given fans an intimate look at their lives throughout the years. They wanted this home to feel different than the one they shared in New York City.

"When we lived in New York for 20 years, we used to come stay at Hotel Bel-Air and go to Soho House," he told AD. "To me, the romantic image I have of why to live in California is exactly that indoor-outdoor sort of twilight fireplace glow."

While Eklund initially made his debut on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York he conquered a new market after joining the cast of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.