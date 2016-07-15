The MDLNY star shows off his home on this week's PEOPLE'S List

When he’s not selling luxury real estate, Fredrik Eklund is relaxing in a million dollar listing of his own.

In this week’s episode of PEOPLE’S List the Million Dollar Listing: New York star gives an inside look at the home he shares with partner, Derek Kaplan. He refers to the sophisticated pad as their “little Tribeca castle.”

While the modern updates Eklund, 39, has made to the space have increased the property’s value from under $5 million to over $8 million, there’s one feature that can’t be beat.

“In New York City, wherever you buy, even when you’re up in some towers, your view will eventually, probably get blocked,” he tells PEOPLE’s List. “There’s only one view that will never get blocked. Buying in northwest Tribeca on the waterfront is a really good investment.”

And there’s more to this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home than just the view. Eklund took to Instagram to thank all the parties involved in the design, and mentions “insane” bathrooms, custom closets and speakers in every room (including the shower!).

Their pup, Mini, looks right at home!