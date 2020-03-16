Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Creates Over-the-Top Star Wars Video to Sell $32M Property

Fredrik Eklund is taking the force with him to Los Angeles.

The Million Dollar Listing New York star just created a hilarious Star Wars-inspired video to help him sell a $32 million Beverly Hills home — and it features his adorable twins.

“I’ve never done anything with my kids,” the father of 2-year-olds Milla and Fredrik Jr. tells PEOPLE. “At first I was a little hesitant to bring them but I’m so thankful and happy that they came. We had a face painter there for the kids. My daughter was a rabbit, my son became a dolphin and they were wearing the Star Wars-inspired outfits with their lightsabers. It’s really amazing.”

The clip follows Eklund and co-lister Ben Bacal as they prepare to do battle by both training and relaxing throughout the home’s 12,800-square-feet while dramatic music plays in the background.

The two-story home at 1231 Lago Vista Drive features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, floating staircases and a six-foot chandelier, so there is lots of space to cover.

At the end of the clip — just before the two battle it out with lightsabers — viewers are brought back to reality: an adorable kids’ birthday party where Eklund, 42, is hilariously dressed as Princess Leia.

The video allowed Eklund “to incorporate my playful side into this high-pressure world” and ends with drone footage showing the home’s backyard and pool as the kids continue to play.

While the video is not something that you see every day, as the property had been on the market for three years when the pair took on the listing this year they knew they had to do something different.

Image zoom Nils Timm

Image zoom Nils Timm

“There’s so much money everywhere in the world coming here,” says Eklund. “No one knows all the buyers, but a video like this is really the future to reach millions of people through social media and digital advertising and really getting it out there without taking yourself too seriously.”

“You’re going to buy a property like this because you want to have amazing, big kids parties, on a Sunday afternoon in the sun and by the pool and invite all your friends,” he adds. “It’s really important to bring life and bring laughter into these [clips].”

Co-lister Bacal, who has been making films for luxury properties such as this one, said the idea behind the promotion really came down to the fact that it’s a family home.

“We really felt like we needed to step this up and exemplify the fact that it’s a family home,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s really about the power of making videos that hit an emotional chord with a potential buyer.”

Image zoom Nils Timm

Image zoom Nils Timm

And as the Million Dollar Listing New York star continues to settle into his new Los Angeles life, he says he “can’t comment” on whether or not he’ll be joining the Bravo show’s L.A. version.

“I’ve become close to the L.A. cast now that I live here and I’ve been interacting with them a lot, and you know, squint squint, I can’t say anything,” he teases.

Fans began speculating about the switch to the Los Angeles show after Eklund shared a photo with Tracy Tutor and Josh Flagg with the caption “Yup it’s happening 😏.”

Eklund says he “looks up to all” of the Los Angeles cast members and says he’s been hanging out with them a lot.

“The L.A. cast has been here forever,” he says. “They know every property and I come and I bring something new for L.A. and a bigger outreach, maybe in terms of national and international clientele. But I still want to cooperate so I’ve really been excited to hang out and get to know them all.”