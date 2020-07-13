The owners reportedly used the money made from the film's production to restore the home

The Frat House from the Movie Neighbors Has Hit the Market for $1.5 Million — See Inside!

The infamous frat house from the 2014 comedy Neighbors and its 2016 sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, has been listed on the Los Angeles market for $1.5 million.

In the popular film — which starred Zac Efron, Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne — fans will remember the home serving as the main site for Efron's college debauchery and raucous parties, which start a hilarious war between his fraternity and a young couple (Rogen and Byrne), who live next door and just welcomed an infant daughter.

The 3,873 square-foot home is listed with Andrea Dunlop of Sotheby’s International Realty, and boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, per realtor.com.

According to Dunlop, the current owners bought the property in 2012 for $690,000, and agreed not to live in the home during filming.

"They actually had to move out for a few months," Dunlop told the outlet. "With the money they made from the production, they used it to restore the house. They added landscaping, stripped all the trim, replaced the roof and central heat."

The Craftsman home was built in 1907 and is located in the West Adams neighborhood, which Dunlop said is an "emerging" area.

"It’s midblock on one of the most gorgeous blocks in the area, smack-dab in the center of Los Angeles and close to the 10 freeway. You can get anywhere in L.A. within 10 or 15 minutes," she explained. "We’re getting very hip restaurants. We’ve always had food options, but it seems like there are more now. Art galleries are also popping up, and coffee shops, too."

Dunlop adds that the home has "a lot of light, which is "unusual for a Craftsman."

It spans three stories, another unusual feature for properties in the West Adams neighborhood, and also has a saltwater pool that is long enough to swim laps, with an attached hot tub.

The home's modernized kitchen is attached to an outdoor dining deck. The wide front porch can also serve as an "outdoor living room," according to Dunlop.

On the second floor of the home, one will find four of the five bedrooms, while the third floor contains the final bedroom that comes equipped with a half-bath.

Meanwhile, the basement features a wine and beer cellar for entertaining guests.