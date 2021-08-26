For years, the legendary crooner rented the 8,161-square-foot home, which also has ties to Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe once lived in the guesthouse

Frank Sinatra's Former California Home, Byrdview Estate, for Sale for $21.5M — See Inside!

The late Frank Sinatra's California home of nearly a decade has hit the market — and it could be yours for a cool $21.5 million.

The legendary crooner lived in the single-story, 8,161-square-foot home in the city of Chatsworth, about 30 miles north of Los Angeles, in the 1950s and 60s, the Los Angeles Times reports. He rented the home from bank heiress Dora Hutchinson.

The property, often called the Byrdview Estate, was built in 1949 and designed by famed architect William Pereira. It has changed hands several times since the "New York, New York" singer lived there, and also has a rich history as a film set, seen in Mad Men, Dream Girls and more.

Former Frank Sinatra Home for sale Credit: Scott Everts for Sotheby’s International Realty

In addition to Sinatra, the home has had several other celebrity visitors. Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli once renewed their vows on the sprawling property, and Marilyn Monroe once lived in the grounds' fully-outfitted guesthouse.

Former Frank Sinatra Home for sale Credit: Scott Everts for Sotheby’s International Realty

Located on a nearly 14-acre lot, the main home is completely secluded, hidden behind gates and up a driveway that measures two thirds of a mile — providing perfect privacy for potential buyers. The property offers 360 degree views of the surrounding mountains and overlooks the idyllic 1,325-acre Chatsworth Nature Preserve.

Former Frank Sinatra Home for sale Credit: Scott Everts for Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, the home is designed with mid-century modern style, boasting light woods accents, pure white walls and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. It recently underwent a $1 million renovation.

The open-floor plan consists of a formal dining room and living room, a main suite with a massive bathroom overlooking the backyard, a wet bar and more.

Former Frank Sinatra Home for sale Credit: Scott Everts for Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, mature landscaping frames the "rolling lawns that easily accommodate hundreds of guests," according to the listing. A 50-foot swimming pool and 2,000-square-foot pergola area are perfect for entertaining.

A gym/massage room is located in a separate building and the separate guest house has it's own yard and pool.

Former Frank Sinatra Home for sale Credit: Scott Everts for Sotheby’s International Realty

After living in Byrdview Estate, Sinatra purchased another property in California: a five-bedroom home (with a three-bedroom guest house!) in Palm Desert, California, called Villa Maggio, in 1967.