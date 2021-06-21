Inside Frank Sinatra's California Estate, Villa Maggio, Just Listed for $4.25 Million

The legendary crooner bought the five-bedroom home (with a three-bedroom guest house!) in Palm Desert, California, in 1967

Fly me to the moon - or to Palm Desert, California!

Twenty-four years after his death, the late Frank Sinatra's sprawling California mountain estate has hit the market for a cool $4.25 million, per its listing by Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Spread across more than 7 acres above the Coachella Valley, the property (dubbed "Villa Maggio" by the singer) boasts nine bedrooms and 12 and a half bathrooms among its multiple dwellings, including five bedrooms in the main house, three in the guest house and one in the pool house.

It's also equipped with various amenities including a vast pool, a helipad, a tennis court, parking for 20 vehicles and nine fireplaces.

Frank Sinatra Home Frank Sinatra's mountain retreat in Palm Desert, California | Credit: Sean Garrison

Other features include a lounge with a custom bar, an office, a gym, library, home theater, media room and art studio.

Purchased by Sinatra in 1967 and completed in 1970, the West Coast retreat is a place that feels removed while still having the convenience of proximity to the city's shops and eateries 20 minutes down the mountain.

"While you feel as if you're miles away, everything you need is easily and quickly accessible," Canter says in the listing.

The home was donated to Loyola Marymount University before eventually being sold to a private buyer, after Sinatra initially lived there for 14 years with his wife, Barbara.

Frank Sinatra Home Frank Sinatra's mountain retreat in Palm Desert, California | Credit: Sean Garrison

Frank Sinatra Home Frank Sinatra's mountain retreat in Palm Desert, California | Credit: Sean Garrison

The listing comes almost two and a half years after a Chatsworth, California, home Sinatra leased in the 1950s and 1960s went on sale for $12.5 million.

According to a representative for The Agency, which was representing that property, the abode has been a celebrity hot spot for years since being leased by the "My Way" crooner.

The representative told PEOPLE at the time that Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli once renewed their vows on the seven-acre property, while Marilyn Monroe once lived in the grounds' fully outfitted guesthouse.