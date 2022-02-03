Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Spanish-Style Los Angeles Home for $2.3 Million
Frances Bean Cobain has parted ways with her vintage Hollywood Hills home.
The 29-year-old daughter of late rocker Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love just unloaded her Spanish-style home for a cool $2.29 million, after purchasing the eccentric abode less than two years ago for $1.9 million.
This isn't the first home that the visual artist has said goodbye to in recent years.
In 2018, Frances Bean listed her then four-bedroom, four bathroom Spanish style Hollywood foothills home for $2.695 million, following her divorce from Isaiah Silva.
Listed by Laura Kay of Compass, the spacious 2,908 sq. ft. home tucked away in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood boasts four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage.
The 1926 gem sits on nearly one-third of an acre and features arched doorways, aged wood beam ceilings a fireplace in the living room, and a quirky, three-level attached guest house complete with its own bedroom and bathroom.
Off the serene living room with hardwood floors, an outdoor patio with a sitting area overlooks the hilly surroundings.
The open-concept kitchen features striking black cabinetry with brass fixtures and stainless-steel appliances. French doors that open into the backyard give the space an open, airy feeling.
The backyard space offers plenty of room for seating and is outfitted with a slightly-raised wooden sun deck with benches, and a grassy area.
Further into the home, the primary bathroom comes with dual sinks and marble countertops. Along with a glass shower, it also boasts a tub and subway-tiled walls.
The quaint detached guest house lends character to the property, with its own kitchen, living space, bedroom, bathroom, and mini outdoor space.