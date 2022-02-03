Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Spanish-Style Los Angeles Home for $2.3 Million

The 29-year-old daughter of late rocker Kurt Cobain and singer Courtney Love purchased the eccentric abode less than two years ago for $1.9 million
By Tristan Balagtas February 03, 2022 11:19 AM
Credit: Anthony Barcelo. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Frances Bean Cobain has parted ways with her vintage Hollywood Hills home.

The 29-year-old daughter of late rocker Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love just unloaded her Spanish-style home for a cool $2.29 million, after purchasing the eccentric abode less than two years ago for $1.9 million.

This isn't the first home that the visual artist has said goodbye to in recent years.

In 2018, Frances Bean listed her then four-bedroom, four bathroom Spanish style Hollywood foothills home for $2.695 million, following her divorce from Isaiah Silva.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Listed by Laura Kay of Compass, the spacious 2,908 sq. ft. home tucked away in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood boasts four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

The 1926 gem sits on nearly one-third of an acre and features arched doorways, aged wood beam ceilings a fireplace in the living room, and a quirky, three-level attached guest house complete with its own bedroom and bathroom.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Off the serene living room with hardwood floors, an outdoor patio with a sitting area overlooks the hilly surroundings.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

The open-concept kitchen features striking black cabinetry with brass fixtures and stainless-steel appliances. French doors that open into the backyard give the space an open, airy feeling.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

The backyard space offers plenty of room for seating and is outfitted with a slightly-raised wooden sun deck with benches, and a grassy area.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Further into the home, the primary bathroom comes with dual sinks and marble countertops. Along with a glass shower, it also boasts a tub and subway-tiled walls.

Credit: Anthony Barcelo

The quaint detached guest house lends character to the property, with its own kitchen, living space, bedroom, bathroom, and mini outdoor space.

